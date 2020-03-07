TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR CELEBRITY SING-OFF SAT

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will host their 5th Annual “Celebrity Sing-Off” featuring area celebrities on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Glen, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary.

Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman, said the event will feature elected officials and leaders of Gary and Northwest Indiana who will sing or lip sync popular songs for the enjoyment of guests. Among those performing will be Senator Lonnie Randolph; Representatives Earl Harris, Jr. and Carolyn Jackson; Mayor Jerome Prince; Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon; Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer, Kelly White Gibson; radio personalities, Natalie Ammons, Eve Gomez and Larry Jenkins, Beneta White-Arnold, and Valrie Kemp Davis; Gary School Board member, Robert Buggs; fashion designer Queen Toppin; Calumet Township Advisory Board Member, Darren Washington; North Township Trust- ee, Frank Mrvan; Urban League CEO and President, Vanessa McCloud; educator Vernon Williams; and many others.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court.

The cost at the door will be $20. For additional information contact Smith at 219-887-2046.