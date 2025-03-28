Three tornadoes strike Gary, causing widespread damage

By the Gary411News

What began as a severe weather warning quickly escalated into a full-blown emergency for the City of Gary as three separate tornadoes tore through parts of the city on Wednesday evening, March 20, leaving behind a trail of destruction and uncertainty. Initially believed to be a single tornado event, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in different sections of Gary during the storm.

In a preliminary damage assessment, NWS storm survey teams determined that an EF-1 tornado—capable of producing winds between 86 to 110 miles per hour—touched down near Frankie Woods McCullough Academy for Girls and the neighborhood east of Wallace Street at 21st Avenue in southwestern Gary. The strongest winds were recorded at 110 mph at McCullough Academy, where part of the roof was torn off, damaging the gymnasium and multiple classrooms.

The second and third tornadoes, both classified as EF-0s with winds between 73 and 75 mph, hit near 29th Avenue and Burr Street and in the Emerson area, respectively. Though weaker in intensity, these tornadoes still caused significant damage, particularly to trees, power lines, and residential structures.

Frankie Woods McCullough Academy, located at 3757 W. 21st Ave., has been closed to students since the storm. According to the Gary Community School Corporation, staff members were temporarily relocated to the Gary Career Center on Thursday and Friday. The district has not yet determined whether McCullough Academy will reopen after spring break, which is March 24 through March 28.

The National Weather Service’s classification of the tornadoes follows the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, which measures wind speeds and potential damage. An EF-1 tornado is considered moderate and can cause severe damage to roof structures, windows, and mobile homes. An EF-0 tornado, while on the lower end of the scale, is still capable of uprooting trees, damaging siding and shingles, and disrupting utility services.

In response to the storm’s impact, Mayor Eddie Melton issued an executive order on Thursday declaring a local disaster emergency. “This executive order is a critical step in our city’s efforts to respond quickly and effectively,” Mayor Melton said. “It also positions us to seek additional support from the state and federal governments to aid in recovery.”

The executive order opens the door for emergency funding and logistical assistance, allowing the city to move forward with immediate relief operations. These include clearing downed trees and power lines, draining flooded streets, securing unstable structures, and providing assistance to families displaced or otherwise affected by the storm.

“This was not just a windstorm or a rainstorm—it was a multifaceted emergency involving multiple tornado touchdowns, power outages, and significant flooding,” said Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell. “Our first responders, public works crews, and emergency personnel have been working around the clock to restore basic services and keep people safe.”

Across the city, residents reported roofs ripped from homes, fences flattened, and neighborhoods left in the dark after power lines were brought down by falling trees. While no fatalities have been reported, city officials stressed the importance of staying indoors and avoiding storm-damaged areas until the cleanup is complete.

The city’s Department of Public Works has mobilized crews to clear debris from residential streets and major roadways, while utility companies are working to restore power and assess damage to electrical infrastructure. Emergency shelters and warming centers were made available to residents who needed temporary housing or relief from the elements.

It took several days for NIPSCO to restore power for all residents. The City of Gary’s General Services department continues to work to clear roadways, remove fallen trees from homes and vehicles, and eliminate dangerous debris throughout affected areas.

The Gary Community School Corporation is coordinating with city officials to determine the timeline for reopening schools and repairing damage to affected facilities. “Our priority is ensuring that our students and staff can return to safe, functional learning environments,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary school district.

Mayor Melton urged residents to document any property damage and report it to city officials as soon as possible. “We are in this together,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure every affected resident receives the help they need as we work to rebuild and recover.”

City officials encourage residents to monitor the City of Gary’s website and official social media channels for updates on relief efforts, cleanup schedules, and potential aid programs.

The Gary Crusader also contributed to this story.