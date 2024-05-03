Three players win $1 million prizes on Illinois Lottery Scratch-off game.

As three more players win $1 million each on the $10 Million Instant Ticket, the Illinois Lottery reminds players that there are three top prizes of $10 million still available for the taking.

One of the recent $1 million winning scratch-off tickets was purchased in Jacksonville, and the other two were purchased in Chicago.

These three lucky winners are the seventh, eighth, and ninth players to score prizes from the game’s $1 million prize tier.

The game includes three $10 million top prizes, 15 prizes of $1 million, and the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket currently available in Illinois.

For selling the winning tickets, Party House in Jacksonville, BP on S. Western in Chicago, and Millennium News and Views in Chicago will each receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

So far this year, more than 22 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $563 million in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

Playing the lottery should be a fun form of entertainment. Please remember to set a limit and stick to it. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.