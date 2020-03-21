Four months after Rev. Dr. Clay Evans’ death, his wife of 73 years is laid to rest

Crusader Staff Report

Funeral services were held this morning for Lutha Mae Hollingshed Evans, the matriarch and wife of the late Reverend Dr. Clay Evans. Lutha died Wednesday, March 18. She was 92.

Lutha’s funeral was limited to just 50 people because of federal guidelines for public gatherings during the coronavirus epidemic. She was buried next to her husband at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip.

Her funeral Saturday morning was live streamed on YouTube from the Historic Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, where for decades she stood beside her prominent husband as they transformed the church into a powerful house of worship that influenced thousands of lives. Her death came nearly four months after Reverend Dr. Clay Evans died before he was given a grand, week-long sendoff that included multiple services, tributes and speeches from Chicago’s most prominent political and religious leaders.

She was married to Evans for 73 years.