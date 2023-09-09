Three massive lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

Illinois Lottery players have three massive jackpots up for grabs this weekend with a combined prize total of $645 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has climbed to $122 million and the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has soared to $500 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the July 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win a grand prize worth a cool $1.08 billion.

Also for Saturday night’s drawing, the Lotto jackpot has swelled to $22 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly eight years.

So far this year, 14 lucky Illinoisans have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions, Powerball or Lotto games.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only $2 jackpot game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and players can add the Extra Shot for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-top prize winnings..

