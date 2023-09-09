Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Three massive lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

Illinois Lottery players have three massive jackpots up for grabs this weekend with a combined prize total of $645 million. 

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has climbed to $122 million and the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has soared to $500 million. 

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the July 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win a grand prize worth a cool $1.08 billion.

Also for Saturday night’s drawing, the Lotto jackpot has swelled to $22 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly eight years. 

So far this year, 14 lucky Illinoisans have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions, Powerball or Lotto games.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only $2 jackpot game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and players can add the Extra Shot for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-top prize winnings..

About the Illinois Lottery:
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
