Thousands tune in to Census Sunday Gospel Concert

Counting on Chicago Coalition Continues; its Final Census Push Before September 30 Deadline

The Counting on Chicago Coalition, led by Habilitative CEO Donald Dew, have partnered with Inter-faith leaders across the city developing initiatives meant to encourage their congregations to complete the 2020 Census before the September 30 deadline. The goal is to reach thousands of Chicagoans, including those in “hard-to-count” communities, and this outreach will continue through the end of the month.

This past Sunday, September 20, a Census Sunday Gospel Concert was livestreamed in a collaboration between Don Jackson, the Stellar Awards and the National Museum of Gospel Music. This Call to Action event was Emceed by Inspiration 1390 AM’s Sonya Blakey and featured performances by Jonathan McReynolds, Vashawn Mitchell, Ricky Dillard, Anita Wilson, Smokey Norful and a host of other gospel powerhouses.

While thousands tuned in virtually, there were also a host of interfaith and community leaders as well as elected officials who gathered at Apostolic Faith Church. Among those lending a voice to the Census push was Governor Pritzker.

Participating in the census is “one of the most important things you can engage in this year if not this decade,” said Pritzker. “It’s time for you to finally get the investment and representation that you deserve.”

Other supporters in attendance included Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Congressman Bobby Rush and Senator Kimberly Lightford.

The Counting on Chicago Coalition has also engaged gospel radio stations across the state of Illinois to raise awareness of the Census in hopes of increasing the participation rate.

During the final week, interfaith leaders from various denominations will continue to reach out to their congregations through their liturgy, newsletters and direct appeals. There are also more events scheduled across the city as the September 30th deadline approaches.

To fill out the 2020 census, visit www.my2020census.gov or call 888-330-2020.

More information on all Census activities can be found at www.countingonchicagocoalition.org.