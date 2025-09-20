Thousands celebrate culture and unity at Englewood Music Fest 

By Sharon Fountain

and Marcus Robinson

The Englewood community turned out in full force for the Fifth Annual Englewood Music Fest on Saturday, September 13, 2025, transforming the Kennedy-King College campus at 63rd and Halsted into a celebration of culture, faith, and resilience. Organized by 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman in partnership with the Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation, the free festival drew hundreds of residents throughout the afternoon and evening for a day of music, food, and fellowship.

The event opened under clear skies and tight but welcoming security. Professional officers conducted checks at the gates before attendees streamed into the main grounds, where laughter and smiles filled the air. Food trucks and vendor booths lined the parking lot before the main entrance, offering everything from traditional favorites to multiple Italian ice flavors.

For the first time, the Illinois Lottery had a presence, hosting a booth where festivalgoers could purchase tickets and enter prize drawings. Health services were also featured prominently, with Gift of Hope, Howard Brown Health, and other organizations providing screenings and information on diabetes, high blood pressure, and organ donation.

Vendors came out to sell to members of the community.

Children playing a game of cornhole at the Englewood Music Festival.

Englewood residents enjoyed arts and crafts.

Englewood Community Car wash mascot Buddy Bear.



Although food purchased outside the gate was not permitted within the stage area, many families brought their own snacks and picnic baskets. Senior citizens and people with disabilities received special accommodations, including golf cart rides around the grounds and a reserved seating area near the stage. Alderman Coleman and her team ensured the sprawling event was accessible, safe, and family-centered, with expanded activities for children and young adults coordinated by the Englewood Arts Collective.

Local faith leaders set the tone for the day. Bishop Shirley Coleman served as emcee during the early portion of the program, which centered on gospel performances. The lineup grew more eclectic as the afternoon wore on, with R&B favorites Next, Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson, and headlining rap artist Boosie drawing cheers from the crowd. The energy only grew as the sun set, with fireworks and a surprise late-night screening of the Terence Crawford–Canelo Álvarez boxing match projected on the main stage screen.

Political and civic leaders also joined the celebration. Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon, Judge Greg Mathis, and numerous members of the City Council made their appearances, some staying longer than others in the VIP area. Candidates gearing up for the 2026 election season also made appearances, underscoring the festival’s place as a high-profile gathering for Englewood and the broader South Side.

A special moment came when philanthropist Early Walker of E&R Towing presented a struggling family with a brand-new 2024 Nissan Sentra, a first for the Englewood Music Fest. The gesture, announced in advance but kept under wraps for the recipients, was met with loud applause and emotional gratitude. Alderman Coleman, who joined Walker for the presentation, said the gift symbolized the festival’s spirit of generosity and hope amid economic uncertainty.

Englewood resident Michelle Harris (center) accepts keys to a new vehicle she won in a car giveaway from Philanthropist & CEO Early Walker (right) as the emcee and Stephanie Coleman look on (left).

Judge Greg Mathis spoke at the Fest. (Photos by Marcus Robinson)

Boosie performs to the crowd at the Englewood Music Festival. (Photos by Marcus Robinson)



Festival organizers credited a wide range of partners and sponsors, including the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Wintrust Bank, Grow Greater Englewood, Teamwork Englewood, and Hennessy. The festival also maintained its connection with Kennedy-King College, hosting the event on the campus for the second consecutive year. Public transit was strongly encouraged, with the CTA’s Green Line Halsted stop just around the corner, and ride-share services supplementing the limited parking options.

Throughout the day, families moved easily between the Senior Pavilion, food trucks, youth activities, and the Libations Garden. Children enjoyed interactive games, and local artists offered demonstrations alongside the main stage performances. Vendors sold everything from handcrafted jewelry to neighborhood apparel, while community organizations highlighted opportunities for civic engagement and support.

As the evening closed with fireworks and music echoing into the night, the mood remained joyous and peaceful. Despite the thousands in attendance, the festival unfolded without incident. For longtime residents and first-time visitors alike, the day stood as a reminder of Englewood’s cultural vitality and its capacity to bring people together in celebration.

Alderman Coleman reflected on the significance of the anniversary year, describing the festival as both a gift to the neighborhood and an emblem of its potential. With strong leadership, community pride, and an expanding roster of partners, the Englewood Music Fest continues to grow as one of Chicago’s most vibrant showcases of Black culture and resilience.