This week in IUN Athletics: Aug. 12-19

The Indiana University Northwest volleyball regular season gets kicked off this weekend at the Racer Yellow Jacket Classic on the campuses of Defiance and Northwestern Ohio Friday and Saturday.

Aug. 13

1 p.m. – Kankakee Community College at Volleyball (Scrimmage)

Aug. 14

12:30 p.m. – College of Lake County at Women’s Soccer (Scrimmage)

5 p.m. – Men’s soccer at South Suburban (Scrimmage)

Aug. 16

11 a.m. – Volleyball at Defiance

1:30 p.m. – Ohio Christian versus Volleyball

Aug. 17

1 p.m. – Brescia versus Volleyball

3 p.m. – Volleyball at Northwestern Ohio

Volleyball

The RedHawks have nine seniors on this year’s roster to go along with a pair of sophomores and five freshmen. Senior’s Erica Packwood and Briah Strezo led IUN in kills a season ago and earned second team all-conference honors, while Packwood also gave a team-best 424 assists last year.

On Friday, the first opponent is Defiance, who is transitioning from NCAA Division III to NAIA this season. The Yellow Jackets were 4-22 in 2023. The RedHawks wrap up the first day against Ohio Christian, who was 12-19 last year.

To close out the weekend IUN battles Brescia at 1 p.m. Saturday and then plays the other host Northwestern Ohio at 3 p.m. The Racers were 14-19 last year and closed out their season on a three-game winning streak, while Brescia lost nine straight to finish 2-27.

–#TheRedHawkWay–