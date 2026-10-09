Think, It Ain’t Illegal Yet

For those rooted in the African milieu, the artificial wall separating the “sacred” from the “secular” does not exist. There is a distinction between the sacred and the profane, but there is no bifurcation between religion and the world or between the mind and the body. What you believe spiritually must directly address your social and political reality.

As the old adage goes, any faith that offers “pie in the sky when you die by and by, but isn’t sound on the ground while you are still around” is an irrelevant belief.

Scripture has always engaged with politics. The liberation of the Hebrew people from Egyptian bondage was a spiritual movement deeply intertwined with economics and politics. When the writer of Hebrews catalogs the “Hall of Fame” of the faithful, every single name represents a specific ethnicity, culture and socioeconomic status. These figures resisted political and economic oppression from foreign empires and domestic rulers alike. History, legacy and heritage are essential to our spiritual orbit.

Why, then, are people of African ancestry in America so often pressured to forget or diminish their place in human history? The only purpose served by erasing ancestral connections is to control and confuse.

We could easily update the writer of Hebrews’ list of the faithful: Queen Mother Yaa Asantewaa of Ghana, Queen Nzinga of Angola, the Queen Candaces, Queen Nanny of the Jamaican Maroons, Amílcar Cabral, Dutty Bookman, Toussaint Louverture, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Robert Smalls, Martin Delany, Rev. Gabriel Prosser, Denmark Vesey, Rev. Nat Turner, the pistol-packing Rev. Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Rev. Henry Highland Garnet and Bishop Henry McNeal Turner, to name just a few. All were people of faith who fought valiantly against European imperialism and racism to be free because they read sacred texts and applied them to physical survival.

In the opening of the Chancellor Williams’ classic work, “The Destruction of Black Civilization,” a traveler asks an old man what happened to the ancient people of Sumer? The old man sighs and replies, “They forgot their history, so they died.”

Connecting the sacred, the secular and the cultural is imperative for true worship. Yet this work requires deep, critical thinking, something under siege today. If we are not careful, the unexamined use of artificial intelligence will blunt human thought, reducing us to a severe state of ignorance.

Too often, religious settings cultivate a culture of checking your brain at the door in favor of pure emotion. This plagues too many white Christian nationalist spaces, but it also afflicts far too many Black churches. If we thought more deeply about the religion of Jesus, we would see the vital intersection of faith, economics, gender, class, sexuality, politics and culture.

In the immortal words of Dr. Funkenstein, George Clinton: “Think, it ain’t illegal yet.”

Be vigilant. Be authentic. Stay woke! Uhuru Sasa!

Rev. Dr. John Jackson

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.