There is no doubt, Mrs. Doubtfire is an amazing night of fun

Cast of Broadway in Chicago’s Mrs. Dountfire

The new musical comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire, now playing at Broadway in Chicago’s Nederlander Theatre is one of the best nights at theatre I have had in a while.

Sometimes it is hard to produce a great film to a stage version but Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick along with John O’Farrell have done a fantastic job of complementing the film but making the musical production its own memorable experience.

I can’t say enough about Rob McClure and his performance of the fun loving, unpredictable father, Daniel Hillard, who can’t follow rules and just wants to bring joy to his kids. The way he goes in and out of various characters, dances, songs, and emotions is mind boggling in a good way.

Maggie Lakis as the organized parent trying to get her workout lined up and running Miranda Hillard is the perfect frustrated mom who just wants her husband to be more reliable.

There are so many great performances but one of my favorites was Mr. Jolly played by David Hibbard. He was more than hilarious. I began laughing as soon as he stepped on stage.

The entire cast is perfect. I spoke with Nik Alexander who plays Andre Mayem, costume designer and Daniel’s brother-in-law and asked him what he wanted the audience to take away from the show.

He told me, “The title of the closing song of the production, “As Long as There Is Love” means so much to me. As long as there is love I can face the day, climb mountains, reach the top and begin to climb another. Love makes you share. So many times, people become successful, make money, gain opportunities and hold them close to themselves. True love is sharing. That is what I want everyone to take away when they leave the theatre.”

When I left the theatre I had a big smile on my face, laughter on my lips, and love in my heart.

I give the new musical comedy Mrs. Doubtfire 4 ½ winks of the EYE!

It’s playing at Broadway in Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre through March 10.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!