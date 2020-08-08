TheBlackMall.com to host weekend Black business crawls

August Black Business Month project to highlight Black-owned enterprises

TheBlackMall.com (TBM) will host Black business crawls every Saturday in August to mark the 26th anniversary of National Black Business Month in Illinois, an official recognition by the state of Illinois in honor of ancestor, Dr. Webb Evans covering five major areas.

“2020 is a year of major change, making it an open portal for Black owned businesses to finally gain the spotlight,” declared TBM CEO Cassiopeia Uhuru. “August is the perfect month to set the stage.”

TheBlackMall.com is a book, brick and click platform that Makes it EASY to Build & Buy Black! They will join forces with Afrika Enterprises, Black Entrepreneurship Collective, Black Chicago Eats, Blacknificent Mile 79th Street Corridor, CBW Productions, Red Level Entertainment, SMP Creative Business and Design, Steps Inc. Consulting, The Black Ink Group, United Black American Progress Association and WDB Marketing to sip, shop and support Black businesses.

The Black Business Crawl will take place in Englewood, Hyde Park, Chatham, Austin, and Uptown, and other communities, between noon and 4 p.m. every Saturday in August and includes some of Chicago’s favorite Black-owned businesses such as Culture Connection, The Silver Room, Sip & Savor, Batter & Berries, Shawn Michelle’s and many more.

Each crawl will kick off at a flagship business complete with a DJ, libations and a host organization that will disseminate information on the next businesses to visit and support in that area. Describing the event as “an impactful experience in unity,” organizers invite the public to participate whether “via car, caravan, bike, by foot or crawl.”

TBM will track the impact of supporting these businesses throughout the month, joining forces with Black Coin to test a new web and mobile application that makes it easy for users to upload their receipts, identify Black-owned businesses and gather important data that can be used to improve business districts.

In addition, TBM will host a day to give back to the community on August 15, distributing hot meals in collaboration with The Doula Part and The Culture Chicago.

Uhuru underscored the importance of community participation saying, “Please join us as we seize these historical moments and continue the movement emphasizing that Black Lives AND Black Businesses Matter.”

For details visit the website TheBlackMall.com.

About TBM: TheBlackmall.com is an aggregator of Black owned businesses offering product distribution and bookable services for entrepreneurs via a multi- vendor website, a brick and mortar retail/fulfillment center and digital marketing solutions, Making it EASY to Build & Buy Black! Since 2011, it has recycled over $700,000 to Black owned businesses and successfully connected over 2000 BOBs with 2,000,000 online customers.