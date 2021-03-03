The Zamundan Royal Family Has Arrived: Amazon Prime Video Celebrates Coming 2 America With Reimagined Amazon Transportation Fleet

For eight weeks, Amazon’s transportation fleet, including a plane, trucks and delivery vehicles, will get the royal treatment by proudly featuring the newly-crowned King Akeem of Zamunda in specialty wrapping

Prime Video will also work with Black-owned restaurants to help their local communities by providing meals to those in need

In anticipation of Coming 2 America, the highly-awaited sequel to the original 1988 blockbuster comedy, Coming to America, Amazon Prime Video is partnering with Amazon Transportation to debut a first-of-its-kind partnership that brings Zamunda’s Royal Family to the homes of consumers. Prime Video is creating a cultural celebration to engage nostalgic fans while introducing the newly-crowned King Akeem of Zamunda from the iconic film to new audiences and royal subjects on a plane, trucks and delivery vehicles. Starting this week, 220 Amazon delivery vehicles, four trucks and one plane in eight key regions throughout the United States will celebrate the Zamundan Royal Family’s return to America by graciously and proudly displaying specialty wrapping featuring King Akeem.

Prime Video will continue to raise and celebrate Black excellence in each U.S. region by partnering with local Black-owned restaurants to provide over 5,000 meals to those in need ahead of the global debut of Coming 2 America.

“Prime Video is elated to celebrate Black excellence by honoring this iconic film in an epic way,” says Ukonwa Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Amazon Studios and Prime Video. “Our team wanted to create an unforgettable moment for our customers and communities that not only highlighted our important Amazon transportation partners, but also intimately touched consumers in their own backyard. We will also support Black-owned restaurants in our communities by providing meals to those in need.”

Coming to America has remained an important film for the past 33 years. This national adaptation of Amazon’s renowned delivery vehicles represents a first-time partnership between Prime Video and Amazon Transportation in celebration of this momentous occasion. The highlight of this partnership includes the services of an Amazon Airplane. Featuring a nineteen-and-a-half-foot tall image of Zamunda’s cherished King Akeem on the side of the aircraft, this Amazon Airplane is the pinnacle of the Royal Fleet and will touch down in Queens, King Akeem’s home base in the United States, at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in addition to other regions across the country.

The Royal Fleet will be launched with an announcement video on the Coming 2 America @ZamundaRoyals Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. Those who spot King Akeem driving around town are humbly invited to share original social media posts of how they express their inner royalty using #Coming2America and #RoyalGiveaway for a chance to win a custom Coming 2 America royal reward. Prime Video will choose winners each week, and select fans will be featured with a “royal coronation” by showcasing their posts on the official @ZamundaRoyals Instagram account. Learn more at www.amazon.com/c2asweeps.

To execute the community meals aspect of this campaign, Prime Video is working with local Black-owned restaurants including Grandchamps (New York), Poppy + Rose (Los Angeles), Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen (Houston), Phlavz Bar and Grille (Chicago), Busy Bee Cafe (Atlanta), House of Mac (Miami), Mr. Braxton Bar & Kitchen (Washington, D.C.), and Riddim N Spice (Nashville).

Fans of Coming 2 America in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Washington, D.C. and Nashville will be able to spot some of these royal delivery vehicles featuring King Akeem around their cities for eight weeks while fans across the country may spot the Coming 2 America wrapped aircraft and trucks. To check out the Royal Fleet online, please visit @ZamundaRoyals on Instagram and Twitter.

