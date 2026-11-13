THE WORK BEGINS NOW

The American people have spoken through the ballot box, but will those elected to Congress have the courage to carry out the work ahead? The November 3 midterm elections delivered a rebuke to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, giving Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But winning an election and restoring the integrity of government are two different matters.

Americans have watched an administration dismantle federal programs, weaken longstanding protections and exercise executive authority in ways that have raised constitutional questions. Now we must ask how much damage can be repaired, how long that process will take and whether Congress has the political will to act. Public confidence in the independence of government must also be rebuilt.

The new Congress will convene in January, with Democrats assuming leadership of both chambers. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to become the nation’s first Black speaker of the House, a historic first. Yet leadership titles mean little without action. Committees must investigate decisions, examine spending and demand accountability from officials who have operated with limited oversight. Jeffries has never served as speaker, making his potential elevation particularly historic.

We are particularly concerned about federal departments and agencies led by Trump appointees. Will these officials respect congressional oversight, comply with lawful subpoenas and provide the information necessary to determine what has happened to public programs and resources? Congress controls federal appropriations, but the president retains considerable executive authority. The courts, too, have an important role. No single branch can restore constitutional balance without the others fulfilling their responsibilities. Oversight must include public hearings, enforceable deadlines, transparent records and meaningful consequences for noncompliance.

Programs supporting education, health care, civil rights, economic opportunity and vulnerable Americans have faced reductions, restructuring or elimination. Which can be restored through legislation? Which require administrative action? And what protections can Congress establish to prevent another president from dismantling them through executive orders or questionable interpretations of presidential power? Agencies will also need personnel and resources to restore services. The responsibility of the new Democratic Congress must extend beyond reversing the actions of the Trump administration. Democrats must present a comprehensive agenda that restores necessary federal programs, strengthens those that serve the American people and creates new opportunities for economic advancement.

Equally disturbing are efforts to diminish the historical contributions of Black Americans. Our history is not a political inconvenience to be removed from federal institutions, educational materials or public recognition. Black Americans helped build this nation, defended it in wars, advanced its democracy and challenged it to honor its founding promises. No administration has the moral authority to erase those contributions.

Meanwhile, the president’s construction projects in Washington raise questions about priorities, public accountability and the use of private and government resources. While Americans struggle with everyday expenses, Congress should demand explanations of how these projects are financed, who benefits and whether proper oversight has been exercised.

The Republican Party must also confront its failures with Black voters. Recent commentary suggesting that outreach could be accomplished through racially stereotyped appeals illustrates how deeply some political thinking remains disconnected from Black communities. Black voters are not asking for watermelon, fried chicken or political performances. They deserve serious discussions about employment, education, affordable housing, health care, voting rights and economic security. Neither political party should mistake our votes for unconditional loyalty.

The incoming Congress cannot reverse every decision overnight. President Trump will remain in office, and legislation will still face the possibility of a presidential veto. Nevertheless, Congress has constitutional powers that must be exercised, including oversight and appropriations. It can also establish stronger safeguards against abuses of executive authority. Congress should publish its findings so voters can measure progress.

The Crusader believes this election must mark more than a change in congressional leadership. It must begin a sustained effort to restore accountability, protect democratic institutions and ensure that no president, regardless of political party, can exercise power without meaningful restraint.

The voters have done their part. Now Congress must do its job.