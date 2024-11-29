The Woodlawn Chamber of Commerce to honor trailblazing Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell

Dorothy R. Leavell

The Woodlawn Chamber of Commerce, a cornerstone of economic and community development in Chicago’s historic Woodlawn neighborhood, is thrilled to announce that it will honor legendary publisher Dorothy R. Leavell at its Winter Reception and Fundraiser on Friday, December 6, 2024. The event, themed “Celebrating Woodlawn: A Neighborhood Growing Stronger,” will take place at The Grand Ballroom on Cottage Grove Avenue and promises an evening of celebration, reflection, and inspiration.

Dorothy R. Leavell, the indomitable editor and publisher of the Crusader Newspaper Group, has been a tireless advocate for the Black Press and an inspirational figure in journalism for over five decades. Her publisher role began in 1968 when she assumed leadership of the Crusader following the passing of her first husband, Balm L. Leavell Jr., co-founder of the newspaper. Under her stewardship, the Crusader has remained a vital voice for Black communities in Chicago and Gary, Indiana.

Mrs. Leavell’s contributions extend far beyond journalism. Her leadership within the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) has elevated the organization to international prominence. As a three-time chairman, she spearheaded initiatives that amplified the visibility of Black newspapers and championed civil rights causes. Her advocacy has taken her from local boardrooms to global stages, including a historic delegation to Nigeria during a political crisis.

Her accolades, including inductions into the Illinois Black Hall of Fame, the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame, and the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame, speak to her extraordinary influence and enduring legacy. In addition to being a media pioneer, Mrs. Leavell is a philanthropist, an advocate for the arts, and a devoted supporter of youth empowerment programs.

The Crusader, a long-standing institution in Woodlawn since April 1964, has been a cornerstone of community engagement and advocacy. Under Leavell’s leadership since 1968, the newspaper has remained a steadfast voice for justice, equity, and progress. Her ongoing support for the Chamber is further reflected in the Crusader serving as its registered agent address.

The Woodlawn Chamber of Commerce, led by Executive Director Dr. Loren Williams, is committed to fostering business growth and entrepreneurial success to improve the quality of life for Woodlawn residents. By offering resources, advocacy, and education, the Chamber empowers local businesses and contributes to the neighborhood’s economic development.

Dr. Williams, a social entrepreneur and licensed counselor, combines her expertise and compassion to lead the Chamber’s initiatives. She emphasizes the transformative power of entrepreneurship as a driver of economic growth and prosperity, aligning her advocacy for equitable access to resources with the Chamber’s vision for a stronger and more inclusive Woodlawn.

The Chamber seeks input from both businesses and residents to guide development that improves the neighborhood for individuals across all socioeconomic levels. This collaborative approach ensures that the needs and aspirations of the community inform initiatives, fostering shared prosperity and inclusive growth.

By engaging with residents, local officials, and business owners, and providing support to small businesses, the Chamber reinforces its commitment to equitable progress. Its focus on community input and entrepreneurial empowerment drives sustainable growth and positive change in Woodlawn.

The Winter Reception and Fundraiser reception will highlight the strides made by the Woodlawn community in 2024. Attendees will enjoy an evening of food, music, and camaraderie while reflecting on the achievements of local entrepreneurs and organizations.

The Winter Reception and Fundraiser will take place at:

The Grand Ballroom

6351 S. Cottage Grove Ave

Chicago, IL 60637

Friday, December 6, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM CT

This event is open to community members, supporters, and friends who share a vision for a thriving Woodlawn. Proceeds from the event will support the Chamber’s programs, which focus on business development, entrepreneurial training, and community revitalization.