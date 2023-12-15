THE WIZ not ready to ease on down to Broadway

I want to begin by saying that the cast of this new version of THE WIZ is phenomenal. They all have fantastic voices and energy. I also want to make it clear that updating the production is a great way to continue the legacy of the original film and stage play. It attracts a new and younger audience and gives them something they can relate to.

The issue is with the script, design, direction, blocking and some of the costuming.

I was blessed to have seen the original stage production on Broadway with Stephanie Mills as Dorothy and the Broadway Touring Company with Renee Harris as Dorothy. Both productions were magical and clean.

They didn’t venture too far from the story of the film “The Wizard of Oz” but added Black culture and flavor to it. It wasn’t rushed, loud, or too over the top. It was more an acting experience with music and dancing and not focused on the musical performance component, without much acting.

Walking into the theatre I expected to see a bright curtain that made me wonder what was on the other side. The curtain was rather plain and sort of dull. The set had set pieces that framed the stage sort of like a picture frame, but it was really distracting and cut off some sight lines. It felt cramped and tight.

Dorothy (Nichelle Lewis) is older and having what I would think are teen problems moving to a new place. Nichelle’s voice is out of this world. Her costume is up to date for today’s time, but it blends in so much it seems dull compared to everyone else. Melody A. Betts’ Aunt Em is also amazing and plays the role of the caring and loving aunt well. The farmhouse set is really nice, however, that is where the production goes south.

The tornado is not effective at all. It was not impressive nor did it seem to have rhyme or reason. When Dorothy lands in OZ everyone is running around on stage, the house that landed is so far upstage those of us who were not seated at a higher level couldn’t see the house, the shoes, or Dorothy.

What was cute was the T-shirts advertising the death of the Wicked Witch and the bright costumes of the people in OZ; then it goes south again.

The Witch Addaperle (Allyson Kaye Daniel) had just the right amount of sass and humor. I couldn’t wait for her to sing “He’s the Wiz.” But she didn’t. All of a sudden, Glenda “The Good Witch” (Deborah Cox) comes out of a door and sings the song, which made no sense at all. Addaperle is the sassy one, Glenda is the classy one. She wouldn’t sing that song, nor would she come through the door of a house. There was no magic.

The costuming was spot on in some places and so wrong in others. I couldn’t tell if the Lion was wearing a diaper or a skirt. Even though he was a coward, he is still a lion.

The standout character to me was The Tin Man, played by Phillip Johnson Richardson. He brought heart to his character. It wasn’t about belting out a song but acting and feeling.

I missed the Wizard going from a con man to a man who actually becomes human. This production has a con man at the beginning and a con man at the end. They chose to have Dorothy tell the scarecrow, lion, and tin man that they already had what they wanted, instead of the Wizard. That took away his redemption. Instead, his character was rather one-dimensional. That being said, Alan Mingo, Jr., did a fabulous job playing the part he was given.

Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow gave us just the right amount of being brainless, and he can sing his butt off.

Melody Betts returns as Evillene and belts out her songs and brings the house down. It was a funny moment when she kept burning up her minions. However, I hate to mention the clumsy demise of Evillene. It wasn’t a standout moment.

Why did Glenda enter from stage right and walk on stage to sing “Believe in Yourself?” The night before I saw “A Christmas Carol,” and Scrooge was flying all over the stage, but the director of the WIZ had Glenda, the beautiful, good witch walk on from stage right, sing her song and walk off.

This production reminded me of an entertaining but low budget production. The songs became the show, but the story, feeling and magic were lost.

I could go on and on about this production that is supposed to go to Broadway and represent the amazing creators, designers, and actors that went before them and who brought the story through acting, song, dance, and magic (in that order) to all of us and made memories that will last a lifetime.

This production is an enjoyable evening of great singing and energy, but it is not an experience. Definitely not ready for the Broadway stage.

I give it 2 out of 5 winks of the EYE.

Until next time keep your EYE to the sky!