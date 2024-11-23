The Village of Maywood and Community Partners Host the Inaugural Day of Giving Thanks

Food Basket Giveaway, Distribution of Furniture and Other Household Items, Free Thanksgiving Feast with the Mayor

In this village of about 22,500 residents, where property taxes continue to mount, and the poverty rate keeps growing above the national average, officials in Maywood are uniting with community partners and the government to host the inaugural Day of Giving Thanks. This event is a testament to our collective spirit and commitment to helping families in need on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

All events, including a community resource session, a food giveaway, a Thanksgiving Feast with Mayor Nathaniel Booker, and a community essentials and supplies giveaway, will occur at the Maywood Masonic Temple at 200 S. 5th Ave.

The day begins at 10:00 AM with the village and community organizations providing resources to residents about career readiness, trade and workforce readiness, mind, body & soul, and restoring inheritance stewarding excellence, which is a joint initiative with dozens of community partners to achieve a healthy Maywood by addressing all social ills.

At 11:00 AM, the Living Word Christian Center will host a food giveaway. Families are urged to arrive at 10:00 AM to receive the food basket ticket.

Following the food basket giveaway, the S2 Grille & Yours Bistro and Café hosts at 1:00 PM the Thanksgiving Feast with Mayor Nathaniel Booker.

At 3 p.m., Black Men United partners with the village for a free giveaway of household items, which include sofas, dining room tables, beds, microwaves, and air fryers.

“The Day of Giving Thanks is a day of bringing organizations and government together to spread love to residents,” Mayor Booker said. “ This is an inaugural event. This is our unified way of supporting families in need. Fifteen percent of our population lives in poverty, which is above the national average of 12. 5 percent, and they need support, as well as our seniors and homeowners on fixed incomes who are steadily seeing their property taxes increase. These efforts are about Moving Maywood Forward Together to build a healthier Maywood. We are seeing progress in our village because of our collective efforts.”