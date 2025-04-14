The Urban League of NWI provides clarity regarding DEI

Dr. Vanessa Allen McCloud

By: Vanessa Allen McCloud

Urban League of NWI

President

Since the occupancy of the current White House administration, there has been a full-on assault against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Every effort is being used as a weapon to perpetuate misunderstandings, misinformation, and resentment. Recently passed federal and state legislation is dismantling structures and programming that have supported (DEI) initiatives for years. These laws have been based on the false assumption that DEI is about giving people of color an unfair advantage, rather than being based on merit.

There is also a faulty belief that DEI is primarily about race, which is quite the contrary. DEI initiatives are far-reaching, touching the lives of many from differing backgrounds and circumstances, and supporting equitable access to resources and services. In short, doors to opportunities that were once barely open or closed, swung open thanks to DEI initiatives.

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is an excellent example of how Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work to have a positive impact in Northwest Indiana. When the Urban League provides free tax services to senior citizens who are on fixed or limited income; that is an example of DEI. When students of different backgrounds, especially those who are first-generation college students and/or economically challenged, attend and receive scholarships from the Urban League’s Scholarship Fair, that is DEI. When members of our NWI region are seeking support to start a new business, the Urban League provides training and other needed support that is relevant to the richly diverse populations in Lake, LaPorte, and Porter counties. That is DEI.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts have always been about providing a pathway for those who have been historically and/or systematically denied access to opportunities. When we strategically and equitably invest our resources and support in neglected spaces where human potential can be effectively nurtured, we invest in human capital, a key resource in supporting the collective health, well-being, and quality of life for all. It is a space where everyone is seen, valued, and included.

In light of the assault on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the National Urban League recommends that the acronym DEI no longer be referenced due to its politicization. Instead, the recommendation is to spell out and pronounce words rather than using the acronym. Doing this will help keep the focus on its true meaning, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

About the Urban League of Northwest Indiana:

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is the premier agency that supports and promotes neighborhood community collaborations towards the improvement, capacity building and awareness of citizens in areas of education, financial literacy, health/wellness, civic/civil leadership, and diversity throughout Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties which would encourage a better quality of life. Visit www.urbanleagueofnwi.org for more information.

For additional information and assistance in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and other services, contact the Urban League of Northwest Indiana at (219) 887-9621 or www.ulofnnwi.org