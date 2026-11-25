By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J. and Lawrence H. Levens, Custodian and Guardian Barnes/Dixon/Myers Historical Harlem Papers, Archives and Musical Manuscripts Collection

Long before the Great Migration cemented a permanent cultural superhighway between the South Side of Chicago and the streets of Upper Manhattan, a remarkable family was already laying its artistic and entrepreneurial foundation. Today, historian Lawrence H. Levens is working to restore that history to the public consciousness—an extraordinary, under-recognized chapter of American heritage embodied by the Seay-Dixon-Myers family.

Despite their foundational contributions to early 20th-century American music, Black musical theater, business and arts education, the family’s legacy has largely faded from mainstream history books. Yet, during their heyday, their triumphs were chronicled across the leading voices of the Black press, including The Chicago Defender, The Broad Ax, The Indianapolis Freeman, The New York Amsterdam News, The Pittsburgh Courier, The Afro-American, and The New York Age. Now, through primary source documents preserved in the Barnes/Dixon/Myers Historical Harlem Papers, Archives and Musical Manuscripts Collection—currently under the guardianship of Levens—the vital cultural bridge this family built between Macon, Chicago and Harlem is finally coming back into focus.

At the heart of this story are three extraordinary figures whose lives are tied to Chicago’s early history and whose careers intertwined to shape two of the nation’s greatest Black cultural capitals.

The musical patriarch of this bridge was Will H. Dixon (1879–1917), a pioneering composer, piano virtuoso, stage manager and bandleader whose genius left an indelible mark on Chicago, New York, and international stages before his untimely death. In his adopted hometown of Chicago, Dixon was celebrated for both his artistry and character; a contemporary reporter described him as “gentlemanly, courteous, and affable; ever ready to give a helping hand to the fellow further down.” An established music publisher operating under The Will H. Dixon Music Publishing Co., Dixon possessed a rare versatility, composing both popular hits and “classical numbers” that critics noted forcibly reminded them of the old masters.

Photo of Will H. Dixon discovered in the James Weldon and Grace Nail Johnson Papers at Yale’s Beinecke Library.

When Dixon took his talents east, he became a central pillar of New York’s legendary Clef Club Orchestra under the master baton of James Reese Europe. As an animated, electrifying bandleader, Dixon shattered rigid orchestral conventions, earning the famous moniker “The Original Dancing Conductor” from writer and civil rights leader James Weldon Johnson. Dixon saw his catalog marginalized by later musicologists following his premature passing in 1917—an oversight that Levens’ archival work directly challenges.

Standing beside Dixon—ensuring that the family’s influence endured long after his death—was Madam Maude Seay (1884–1957), later known as Mrs. Maude Dixon Myers. Originally from Macon, Missouri, and a graduate of Western Baptist Bible College, she was a formidable businesswoman, socialite, and patron of the arts. In Chicago’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood, she established herself as a savvy entrepreneur and civic leader through enterprises such as Mrs. Seay Millinery, earning widespread renown simply as “Madam Seay.”

Following Dixon’s passing, she navigated the cultural transition from Chicago to New York, seamlessly emerging as a prominent Harlem Society Matron, a celebrated Black Manhattan socialite and a quintessential representative of the “New Negro” ethos of the Harlem Renaissance. Demonstrating her central role in elite social networks, Madam Maude—alongside her sister Rose—became a founding member of the exclusive Chicago Club of New York, a prestigious circle comprising 13 prominent members, including Mrs. Bert (Lottie) A. Williams, Lottie Tyler and Irene Hudlin Jordan. The club was spearheaded by legendary socialite, society editor and journalist Geraldyn H. Dismond (a Chicago native later known as Gerri Major). More than a patron, Madam Maude was a fierce guardian of history, preserving her late husband’s legacy while actively fostering the artistic and social networks that closely mesh Bronzeville and Harlem cultures.

Photo of Madam Maude Seay, aka Mrs. Will H. Dixon, circa 1910s.

The third pillar was their daughter, Miss Francesca “Frankye” A. Dixon Thompson (1915–1996), who carried the family’s artistic torch boldly into the late 20th century. A consummate classical concert pianist, acclaimed accompanist and dedicated educator, Frankye Dixon represented the highest echelons of formal musical mastery. She honed her craft at New York’s prestigious Damrosch Institute of Musical Arts of the Juilliard Foundation and Columbia University Teachers College, further enriching her artistry with advanced training in Europe.

“Coming of Age during Harlem’s Vogue,” she became one of the community’s leading classically trained concert artists and music educators. Through her work in high schools, colleges, and her own private music studio in Harlem, she mentored generations of young musicians, ensuring that the technical rigor, cultural pride, and creative excellence championed by her parents remained vibrant and accessible.

Together, Will H. Dixon, Madam Maude Seay and Miss Frankye A. Dixon form an unbroken chain of Black artistic and entrepreneurial brilliance. By safeguarding the manuscripts, photographs, and personal papers of the Barnes/Dixon/Myers collection, Levens is doing more than preserving family memorabilia—he is reminding Chicago, Harlem and the nation that the golden ages of Black culture were built by visionary families whose names deserve to be spoken with reverence once again.