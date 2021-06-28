The True Cost of Policing

By Patrick Forrest

The taxpayers of the city of Chicago are on the hook to pay $1.6 billion to their police department this year, and a total of $7.7 billion over the past five years, making it by far the most expensive city expense. However, in researching just how expensive the department is, following months of calls to defund or take a portion of that funding and redistribute toward other city priorities, the department was shown to be even more expensive than the initial numbers indicated.

In partnership with MuckRock, a non-profit, collaborative news site that brings together journalists, researchers, activists, and regular citizens to request, analyze, and share government documents, the Chicago Crusader has gathered 10 years of police settlement data that shows between the years of 2009 and 2019, a total of $512 million in payments was awarded to victims of police misconduct. This accounted for 84 percent of the total amount paid by Chicago police during that span.

“My body of work demonstrates my commitment to ensuring that public safety is available to everyone and in every neighborhood,” then-mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot said in a 2019 interview with NBC Chicago. “Officers must be held accountable for misconduct and that taxpayers cannot continue to shoulder the burden of unchecked misconduct manifested in settlements, judgments and attorney fees.”

Unfortunately, the totals have not changed under Mayor Lightfoot’s tenure.

Last year as communities across the city began to feel the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city was only able to give assistance to 2,000 people, although approximately 83,000 Chicagoans who lost their jobs or found their paychecks scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic applied for $1,000 grants to help them pay their rent or mortgages.

Five percent of the CPD budget would have been enough to give every person who applied for the assistance the $1,000 needed for housing and still leave Chicago as the highest per capita spender on its police department.

An email leak showed that the mayor’s office also engaged the city’s corporation counsel to draft an analysis of police lawsuits between 2009 and 2019, apparently in an effort to prove the case for keeping qualified immunity, a legal precedent that allows police officers protection from civil punishments while on duty. While the resulting analysis was unable to include information about individual officers being held accountable for misconduct, it did detail the collective cost of CPD’s civil rights violations to the city that had been paid out by the City Council in that timeframe.

The results, according to a spreadsheet emailed from a member of the mayor’s staff that was released in the leak, were “eye-opening.”

The payouts detailed in the spreadsheet range from hundreds of dollars to hundreds of thousands, and include allegations of illegal searches, false arrests, unwarranted car stops, harassment, and brutality.

One settlement for $11,000 stems from a lawsuit alleging officers arrested a man in 2014 and took him to the notorious interrogation site at Homan Square, where they strip-searched him while threatening him with a Taser and stuck a gun in his mouth.

Another, settled for $100,000, accused the police of falsely arresting a Jackson Park man in November 2019 and having “shot their puppy ‘Duce’ twice.”

In a $200,000 settlement, the police were accused of ransacking a house in 2019 and breaking “many items” while “shielding themselves” from a home security camera.

Taken together, even the smaller settlements reveal the many ways Chicagoans are disparaged and abused, or have their lives irrevocably disrupted, in encounters with police.

“We need to be funding different resources for Black and brown communities, there is so much money that is being given to people that are known for murdering us, brutalizing us, and beating us,” Alycia Kamil, a 20-year-old Kenwood Academy grad who is also a member of GoodKids MadCity, said.

“The trainings obviously aren’t working, there are cop academies and all kinds of safety precautions. It goes to show that the use of police officers does not work, and there are other restorative justice practices that can ensure we are all safe.”

A $3,000 settlement in 2017 went to a plaintiff who said “unknown officers” physically abused him after transporting him from Cook County Jail to the Fifth District police station.

It is unclear whether any of these incidents resulted in terminations or other disciplinary action for the police officers involved. According to one email from a deputy corporation counsel in response to a request for such data from Tamika Puckett, who was appointed by Lightfoot as Chief Risk Officer in 2019 that department does not “keep info” of how many police disciplinary cases result in recommendations such as placement on administrative duties or termination.

Apparently, because CPD alone had data on the consequences to individual officers for their misconduct, it was omitted from the report.

But the collective consequences, the cost of these lawsuits to the city, were detailed in a summary of the report that, together with the spreadsheet, show a steady stream of settlements for the misconduct of sworn officers who are shielded from personal liability by qualified immunity even as they upend the lives of Chicagoans.

In another exchange about the issue, Michael Frisch, the mayor’s then-senior advisor and legal counsel, wrote that Lightfoot was looking for a data visualization showing what the city had paid out in police-related settlements, judgments, and attorney fees in CPD lawsuits. Frisch’s email made clear the data collection was designed to help the mayor and her staff “make the argument against those seeking to limit qualified immunity.

“The point she wants us to get across is that qualified immunity is NOT preventing plaintiff’s lawyers from receiving compensation for their clients when they sue the city,” Frisch wrote. “We have 500-600 civil rights cases pending against us at any one time, and so the qualified immunity defense only affects a very small percentage.”

In an email on August 6, 2020, Puckett sent the report summary to others on the mayor’s staff. She reported that 2,272 federal civil rights cases against the department were adjudicated between 2009 and 2019. Such cases made up 51 percent of CPD settlements during that 10-year period. Police settlements accounted for half of all federal civil rights payouts by the city, and about 84 percent of the total cost.

Seventy-seven percent of federal civil rights lawsuits were settled between 2009 and 2019 for a total of more than half a billion dollars, according to the summary: “Total damages paid arising from FCRL cases between 2009 and 2019 cost $511,878,676.34.” Taxpayers shouldered that cost. The total civil-rights punitive damages, which cops are personally responsible for paying, were $2,014,500, the summary says.

“The bottom line is, due to State Law and the CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement], cops rarely feel the sting of their own misbehavior in their own pocketbooks,” Frisch wrote.

The financial cost of policing on taxpayers pales in comparison to the costs in lives.

Following the many reports of deaths across the nation at the hands of police, Amnesty International USA studied use of force practices. The study showed that all 50 states and D.C. fail to comply with international standards on the use of lethal force by law enforcement officers, which require that lethal force should only be used as a last resort when strictly necessary to protect themselves or others against imminent threat of death or serious injury.

An example of such a case took place in 2019 when 26-year-old Sharell Brown was shot and killed by uniformed Chicago Police Department officers. Brown’s mother Latricia and her attorneys sued the city for what they called a wrongful death.

“As a direct and proximate result of said willful and wanton acts and/or grossly negligent acts and/or omissions, decedent Sharell Brown died,” Latricia Brown and her attorneys claim in a 24-page complaint.

According to the complaint, Robert Rhodes was on patrol in his squad car near the 1400 blocks of South Millard and South Lawndale avenues around 3:15 p.m. on May 11 when he pulled up alongside Brown and rolled down his window.

Body camera footage released last month by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows this sequence of events. The footage next shows Brown running away from the car, promptly followed by Rhodes on foot who can be heard shouting “I’m gonna f—-ing shoot you. I’m gonna f—-ing kill you” before he opens fire on a fleeing Brown.

“Police have a fundamental obligation to protect human life. Deadly force must be reserved as a method of absolute last resort,” said Steven W. Hawkins, executive director of Amnesty International USA. “The fact that absolutely no state laws conform to this standard is deeply disturbing and raises serious human rights concerns.”

An additional report put together by the National Conference of Black Lawyers, and National Lawyers Guild then launched this Commission of Inquiry to examine systemic racist police violence against people of African descent in the U.S., which found that there is a case to investigate United States police forces for crimes against humanity.

“The Commissioners find violations of the rights to: life, security, freedom from torture, freedom from discrimination, mental health, access to remedies for violations, fair trial and presumption of innocence, and to be treated with humanity and respect,” the report states.

The 12 Commissioners—judges, lawyers, professors and experts from Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados, Japan, India, Nigeria, France, Costa Rica, Antigua and Barbuda, the United Kingdom, and Jamaica—held public hearings from January 18 to February 6, 2021. The findings of the report have been sent to the Human Rights Council, United Nations member states and other stakeholders.

This report in part was made possible by the Field Foundation, the support of Muck Rock, an investigative journalism resource, and the Pulitzer Center.