The Trashing of the Truth



How the systematic suppression of history and accountability mirrors a broader assault on truth.

Two Black men, Colin Kaepernick and Lonnie Bunch, illustrate the trashing of truth in the Trump years.

It was 10 years ago that Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the playing of the national anthem. What is important is that before he started kneeling, he would remain seated in protest of the recent killings of Black men by the police. Kaepernick’s protest came in the wake of the fatal police killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, and the acquittal of the officers involved in the death of Freddie Gray.

Kaepernick started kneeling after a conversation with White teammate and military veteran Nate Boyer, who explained that soldiers take a knee in front of a fallen comrade’s grave as a show of respect. Kaepernick adopted the gesture after that dialogue, yet he faced severe backlash and was effectively barred from the NFL. That was 10 years ago.

It was also 10 years ago that the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened on the National Mall. Lonnie Bunch had been named its founding director in 2005. Bunch labored for 15 years to get the museum built and positioned on the National Mall. In 2019, he was elected secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, making him not only the first Black person to lead the Smithsonian, but the first historian to lead the 180-year-old institution. Recently, Bunch retired following constant attacks by the administration, oddly, despite having been elected secretary during President Trump’s first term.

These are two Black men who represented the truth of America concerning the treatment of Black people in this country, both forced out of the platforms they loved because the nation has become consumed with trashing the truth.

The sacred texts of the religion of Jesus are full of scriptures illustrating the importance of truth, yet there are figures in power who claim Christian faith while remaining heavily invested in obscuring truth to maintain power. Jesus said, “Knowing the truth will set you free,” yet corporate leaders operating predatory systems feel they must obscure truth to keep people in economic bondage and increase their profits.

The First Letter of John says, “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” It is clear that racism and anti-Black attitudes are determined to distort the truth that all are created in the image of God, in order to justify valuing White people over Black and Brown people.

The First Letter of John also warns, “If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us.” Consequently, white nationalists attempt to erase the destructive history of how European immigrants first took advantage of the hospitality of indigenous peoples, then stole the land by violent means. It is also part of the original sin of this nation that it participated in the trafficking of African people, ripped families apart, and forced them to labor without pay or dignity in chattel slavery, the worst form of slavery known to humankind.

Finally, it becomes imperative, especially for people who authentically and seriously want to follow that revolutionary by the name of Jesus, to be vigilant in demonstrating unconditional love, inclusiveness, justice, equity and wholeness of the ministry of Jesus. In the words of the Apostle Paul, true believers must “stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist…”

Frederick Douglass, a true follower of Jesus was right when he wrote “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”

William Cullen Bryant was right when he wrote, “Truth crushed to earth will rise again.” James Russell Lowell was equally right: “Truth forever on the scaffold, wrong forever on the throne, yet that scaffold sways the future, and beyond the dim unknown standeth God within the shadows keeping watch above his own.”

Be focused, be authentic, and stay woke. Uhuru Sasa!

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.