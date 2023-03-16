The time is now for Black America

It’s March 2023, and there is very little conversation about formalizing strategies and plans to combat the fact that Republican-led state administrations throughout the nation have waged a full scale assault on voter rights. We allow narrow-minded news coverage to be dominated by the war in Ukraine, our feckless Congress, the troubling economy and incessant crime issues.

At one point, President Biden said there was no more urgent an item on his agenda than that of assuring voter rights across the board for all Americans. Not only is the issue clearly missing from his priority list, it does not seem to be a substantial discussion around the country in the media or among political circles. It has the appearance of being an item that may be relegated to the back burner until the eleventh hour.

Elections have consequences. How many times do we need to be reminded of the truth? When this nation decided to bolster the candidacy of a failed businessman, whose claim to fame was a corny reality television program, it ultimately resulted in the reversal of years of progress and the growth of antipathy between those opposed to change and inclusion in this nation.

One of the most lamentable relics of that administration was that it facilitated the appointment of three members of the U.S. Supreme Court. Those are individuals who are in position for the extent of their lives to influence all quality of life for every American. A man eminently unqualified to make those choices was granted such power because voters allowed his path to the presidency.

What then can we expect differently in 2024? There is an assumption that the previous Republican occupant of the White House will be the nominee again, particularly if he continues to dodge prosecution for criminal charges as effectively as he has managed to do over the past few years. There is a built-in constituency among those who wear the MAGA hat. You should not underestimate their progress.

Then there are undercover, otherwise intelligent Republicans who insist that they have no respect for the immediate past president and that they find his character, words and deeds repulsive. And yet these individuals, who seem perfectly normal, whisper the fact that they will still “hold that nose” and vote for a man whose character they find despicable. What could possibly inspire such loyalty?

Some tried to reason they align with the policies and programs touted by 45. What policies? What programs? He came to desecrate all things that were positive for the people and he succeeded in doing so. At the end, he challenged the very tenets of democracy, and suggested unapologetically there should be some revision or elimination of the constitution of the United States of America.

How can any liberty-loving patriot align with anyone who openly supports the erosion of the very foundation on which our nation was built. And yet, some refuse to leave his alliance. Perhaps the answer can be found in the most obvious possibility—and that is 45 has total disrespect for people of color and makes no pretense about his efforts to reduce the population of Black and brown citizens.

So, people who disagree with him on every other front are willing to support 45 because deep down inside, they shared his conviction to keep America white. They would never say it out loud. They whisper it among kindred spirits, this sad horrific reality in the recesses of the worst part of their character. The past president is the drum major for racism; many whites tacitly support his call.

So back to our original question. What are we going to do about it? From outward appearances, it seems like the answer is, little or nothing. This is a clarion call for Black organizations, from professional to social, to unite in doing whatever it takes to increase voter registration, education and participation on Election Day in 2024; to work like their lives depend on it.

Every fraternity and sorority, every Black congregation around the nation, every alumni group, every neighborhood and community initiative, every Black celebrity and person of influence to the masses, should make this election awareness priority for the remainder of 2023, and into the next year, when the fate of our nation will be decided at the polls under hostile circumstances. Blacks must show up and show out!

If we don’t become immediate advocates and activists in every field of our individual and collective involvement and influence, we do not merely risk the possibility of sustaining the hostile status quo that exists, but even more importantly, risk sending a message of apathy and impotence that will empower those working against our best interests to be more emboldened than ever.

Embrace the urgency at this hour. It’s now or never, family. Don’t just sit there, do something!

