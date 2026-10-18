The Things That Make for Peace — A commentary by Rev. John E. Jackson Sr.

In Luke 19:41–42, the Scripture records: “As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it and said, ‘If you, even you, had only known on this day the things that make for peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes.’”
This past Sunday, Oct. 11, my congregation celebrated 22 years of ministry. The eminent theologian, professor, pastor, and preacher Rev. Dr. Frank A. Thomas preached a powerful message from this very text.
In his sermon, Dr. Thomas pointed out that this passage, typically read on Palm Sunday, shows that while those around Jesus were praising and celebrating his entry into Jerusalem, Jesus remained silent. In fact, Jesus did not speak a word until the Pharisees urged him to quiet his disciples, to which he replied, “If they keep quiet, the stones will cry out.”
Jesus kept his silence until he saw Jerusalem as he approached it. The Gospel of Luke records that Jesus wept over the city, saying, ‘If you, even you, had only recognized the things that make for peace!”
The word “wept” is not a soft cry or a few tears running down the cheek. Wept means that Jesus sobbed loudly and cried out in almost convulsive pain. Jesus was distraught at the behavior of Jerusalem.
Dr. Thomas exegeted how the political, economic, and social structures of Jerusalem failed to understand “the things that make for peace” and were thus doomed. He then observed that Jesus was not speaking only to Jerusalem, but to America today.
You cannot bomb your way to peace. You cannot fund unjust wars abroad while gutting Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, health care, and SNAP at home and expect peace to follow. You cannot replace welfare for the needy with billions in corporate welfare for the ultra-wealthy, leaving the working poor to fend for themselves, and make for peace.
You cannot bully, badger, and belittle those who are different and make for peace. You cannot erase the history of marginalized communities and make for peace.
Jesus is speaking to America: “If you had only known the things that make for peace.”
And not just to America, Jesus is speaking to Tel Aviv, Moscow, Tokyo, Beijing, Pyongyang, London, Paris, Berlin, and Rome: “If you had only known the things that make for peace…”
Yet Dr. Thomas closed with an urgent reminder: “Doomed” does not mean done or destroyed, at least, not yet. There is still time. As the writer of Lamentations 3:22–23 writes: “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
It is God’s hesed, the Hebrew word for God’s steadfast love, kindness, and faithfulness, that spares us from destruction. It gives us a window of opportunity to practice the transformative love of Jesus with one another to make for peace. Hesed appears roughly 240 times in the Old Testament to describe God’s unconditional love for humanity. It is a love like no other, and it is the only love that can truly craft peace.
The critical questions now lie before us:
Will enough people break free from the brainwashing of hatred and choose love?
Will enough people rise up to practice hesed toward those who are different?
Will enough citizens vote to turn this nation away from the iceberg of greed, selfishness, and cowardice, and steer toward the things that make for peace?
Looking out over Jerusalem, America, and every power center across the globe, Jesus continues to weep: “If you had only known the things that make for peace.”
Thank you, Dr. Frank Thomas, for delivering a true preaching clinic. In the enduring words of John Lennon: “All we are saying is give peace a chance.”
Be a Peace Maker, Be Authentic and Stay Woke! Uhuru Sasa!!!
The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”
The Things That Make for Peace — A commentary by Rev. John E. Jackson Sr.
In Luke 19:41–42, the Scripture records: “As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it and said, ‘If you, even you, had only known on this day the things that make for peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes.’”
This past Sunday, Oct. 11, my congregation celebrated 22 years of ministry. The eminent theologian, professor, pastor, and preacher Rev. Dr. Frank A. Thomas preached a powerful message from this very text.
In his sermon, Dr. Thomas pointed out that this passage, typically read on Palm Sunday, shows that while those around Jesus were praising and celebrating his entry into Jerusalem, Jesus remained silent. In fact, Jesus did not speak a word until the Pharisees urged him to quiet his disciples, to which he replied, “If they keep quiet, the stones will cry out.”
Jesus kept his silence until he saw Jerusalem as he approached it. The Gospel of Luke records that Jesus wept over the city, saying, ‘If you, even you, had only recognized the things that make for peace!”
The word “wept” is not a soft cry or a few tears running down the cheek. Wept means that Jesus sobbed loudly and cried out in almost convulsive pain. Jesus was distraught at the behavior of Jerusalem.
Dr. Thomas exegeted how the political, economic, and social structures of Jerusalem failed to understand “the things that make for peace” and were thus doomed. He then observed that Jesus was not speaking only to Jerusalem, but to America today.
You cannot bomb your way to peace. You cannot fund unjust wars abroad while gutting Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, health care, and SNAP at home and expect peace to follow. You cannot replace welfare for the needy with billions in corporate welfare for the ultra-wealthy, leaving the working poor to fend for themselves, and make for peace.
You cannot bully, badger, and belittle those who are different and make for peace. You cannot erase the history of marginalized communities and make for peace.
Jesus is speaking to America: “If you had only known the things that make for peace.”
And not just to America, Jesus is speaking to Tel Aviv, Moscow, Tokyo, Beijing, Pyongyang, London, Paris, Berlin, and Rome: “If you had only known the things that make for peace…”
Yet Dr. Thomas closed with an urgent reminder: “Doomed” does not mean done or destroyed, at least, not yet. There is still time. As the writer of Lamentations 3:22–23 writes: “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
It is God’s hesed, the Hebrew word for God’s steadfast love, kindness, and faithfulness, that spares us from destruction. It gives us a window of opportunity to practice the transformative love of Jesus with one another to make for peace. Hesed appears roughly 240 times in the Old Testament to describe God’s unconditional love for humanity. It is a love like no other, and it is the only love that can truly craft peace.
The critical questions now lie before us:
Will enough people break free from the brainwashing of hatred and choose love?
Will enough people rise up to practice hesed toward those who are different?
Will enough citizens vote to turn this nation away from the iceberg of greed, selfishness, and cowardice, and steer toward the things that make for peace?
Looking out over Jerusalem, America, and every power center across the globe, Jesus continues to weep: “If you had only known the things that make for peace.”
Thank you, Dr. Frank Thomas, for delivering a true preaching clinic. In the enduring words of John Lennon: “All we are saying is give peace a chance.”
Be a Peace Maker, Be Authentic and Stay Woke! Uhuru Sasa!!!
The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”