The Show will Go On! Black Women’s Expo Organizers Announce New Dates for Event

Expo Rescheduled for August 21-23

On Friday, April 3, the Black Women’s Expo Founder Merry Green announced that the highly anticipated event will take place August 21 – 23, 2020 at McCormick Place.

“As you can imagine, our major concern is the health and safety of all involved with the show. After extensive conversations with our sponsors and the venue the past couple of weeks, I am pleased to announce that we are back on for August,” said Green.

The rapid spread of the Coronavirus caused the Expo along with countless other major events to be placed on hold. Despite the event being postponed, Green and her team continued to plan.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for being so patient and understanding. This was simply something we could not have possibly predicted,” Green added.

Green also stated that plans are in the works for virtual activities leading up to BWe that will showcase sponsors, vendors, speakers and many of the sessions that were originally planned for April.

“We will use this time to build excitement around the Expo and to showcase our existing participants,” said Green. “I want to show my appreciation for the many supporters who are sticking with us. We’ve been bringing this empowerment platform to Black women for 25 years, and we won’t stop now,” said Green.

Themed “BWE Next,” the Black Women’s Expo is in its 26th year and is the largest, longest-running exposition in the country targeting African-American women.

For more information about the Black Women’s Expo sponsorship and vendor opportunities, call 312-454-6100 or visit www.BWeNext.com . To book interviews with Merry Green, contact C WHITT PR at 219-712-3182 or Chelsea @CWhitt.biz

