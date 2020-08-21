THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SUPERSTAR IS ON!

“IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS ILLINOIS!

ILLINOIS – FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Below is information regarding “American Idol” ILLINOIS auditions:

WHAT: Open call virtual Zoom auditions for AMERICAN IDOL in ILLINOIS

“American Idol” will continue to break new innovative boundaries with custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.

“Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever.

Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of “American Idol” producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour stops in their home state.

WHERE: “Idol Across America” visits Illinois with brand-new custom-built Zoom technology.

WHEN: REGISTRATION / AUDITIONS – Friday, August 28

Available press opportunities include:

o Interviews with an “American Idol” producer (before or after audition date)

o Interviews with “American Idol” hopefuls

o Interviews with past local “American Idol” contestants

Note: Crews are responsible for recording interviews from their own personal computer. Production will provide additional assets upon request.

If interested in “American Idol” interview opportunities or if you have any questions, email: sbelluccia@superjuiceco.com

Visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.