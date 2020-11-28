The Salvation Army teams with the Bears and Jewel-Osco for coat drive

The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and the Salvation Army came to­gether Saturday, November 21to hold a coat drive at the Jewel-Osco store at 805 Joliet St. in Dyer. New and slightly used coats were donat­ed in order to go to children and adults in the community who have been hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago Bears and Jewel-Osco stores have once again joined forces to help those in need to tackle the cold weather.

“This is supposed to be an extraor­dinarily nasty winter,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordi­nator for The Salvation Army. “On top of that, we have many house­holds in Lake County that have lost their source of income due to the pandemic. For many of the children in these households last year’s win­ter clothing no longer fits. All coats donated will stay in Lake County. We’re asking for the community’s help to ease the burden on struggling families this winter.”

On Saturday when you visited the Jewel-Osco in Dyer, you were able to see one of the large Sal­vation Army donation trucks in front of the building and volun­teers were on hand to assist with your winter coat donation. In ad­dition, many were greeted by the traditional holiday bell ringers sta­tioned at The Salvation Army red kettles at both entrances. Adviso­ry Board members for The Salva­tion Army of Lake County will be ringing the bell to help neigh­bors in need for the season’s dona­tion season.

Individuals who were unable to make it to Saturday’s Chicago Bears Coat Drive can still donate new and lightly used winter coats by visiting The Salvation Army Lake County office at 8225 Columbia Avenue, Munster where there will be some­one to help with winter coat dona­tions Monday through Friday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.