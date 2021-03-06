The Royal Flag of Zamunda flying at the DuSable Museum of African American History

WHO: The Royal Flag of Zamunda

WHAT: In celebration of the Zamundan Royal Family’s return to America, Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower, The DuSable Museum of African American History and the Plaza at 875 N. Michigan Ave. (formerly the John Hancock Building) are proudly flying the flag of Zamunda.

Locals are invited to stop by to take a photo with the flag at the DuSable Museum and the Plaza at 875 N. Michigan to share in the celebration!

WHEN: Friday, March 5th through Saturday, March 6th

WHERE: The public has access to the flag at the Plaza at 875 N. Michigan Avenue and also in front of the DuSable Museum located at 740 E. 56th Place in Chicago

#COMING2AMERICA is available now on @AmazonPrimeVideo