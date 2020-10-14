The Rise of the Woman Advocate

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

The 2020 Elections have brought many surprises to the world. In the U.S., we’re finally exploring what other countries have experienced, and it’s long overdue. Although we can’t predict what November 11, 2020, will reveal, we can acknowledge how far we’ve come. Up until now, it took tremendous energy to have a woman nominated for senior leadership in higher command. The United States is way behind the curveball, and it’s an excellent opportunity to ride the momentum.

We now have an example of tenacity before our eyes to strive for our wildest dreams, be intentional, and reinforce believing in ourselves. We view the flow of Kamala Harris as she faces daily opposition to her femininity. Whether you agree with her political view or not, it’s great to see the progress women have made over the years, and it’s worthy of celebration.

For years, women have been seen as the side-kick of her mate and rarely taken seriously. Although in most cases, she’s running the strategic matters of her household. We’ve had beautiful examples of feminists like Gloria Steinem, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama (and too many other women to number) in years past as role models who openly displayed their willingness to be different and stand up for what’s right and its cost. None-the-less, their boldness has changed the appearance of women being timid, weak, and not seen or heard.

Women have paved the way for us to make our mark in history. From 100 years of suffrage to the 45-year history of the Voting Rights Act, more women have entered the political body to participate through inclusion, leadership positions, and the workforce. We’ve come a long way, baby, and there’s still work required.

Where would you start if it’s the beginning of your journey?

Start with your genuine interest or passion. Get involved with your local community and offer leadership skills or trade services. Always lead with your compelling purpose. You’ll know if you’re passionate about it because you’ll feel the change you’re making. Select an area that will make a difference for humanity, women and children, a place of wellness, or even the political arena. Of course, these are only a few areas. The point is to start somewhere. Consider the change you’re here to make and what impact your participation can have on the planet. If you don’t have adequate time to lead in your community, support other women who are advocates. It’s our responsibility to march forward and create the change we desire to see. Our participation will determine the future of our daughters and granddaughters. So, consider your meaningful input and support the women who are at the forefront of the change we’re encountering today.

The November election will probably become the most important action we can take in this decade to forward the movement and advocate for the woman’s role. We can choose to catapult equal rights for women, let our voices be heard, or permit the struggle we’ve experienced to continue. We all must do our part and let our actions speak for what we expect in the future. Be brave, be motivated, get out and vote, and advocate for your future. Your legacy depends on it because now is the time for the woman advocate.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, Host, and Executive Producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the Executive Recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.