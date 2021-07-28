The Reinventing of Enterprise During a Shifting Economy

Whether we think about it or not, people reinvent themselves at least once, if not multiple times, throughout their lives. Reinventing an enterprise at an enterprise level is no different.

Most businesses within the economy are trying to figure out how to reposition themselves in the new remote workforce environment. A primary consideration is how to maintain operations from a different perspective to include flexibility in work plans to benefit employees.

It’s no surprise that more giant corporations are faced with the biggest of all challenges while small businesses are rising, staying afloat, and are experiencing smoother adjustments with less staff. It’s easier to redirect current workflows when it’s a small organization, but what happens when the components are significant in numbers? Redirecting workflow can create a severe disruption.

During the entire process the chief executive officer must consider the employee’s perspective and the enterprise’s future. It’s about security, focusing on family, and making financial ends meet. For either to work there must be a strategic plan created to achieve progression and success.

How do we know when it’s time for a change?

An organizational shift doesn’t just happen. Most of the time, it takes place from a seemingly unexpected change, crisis, or desire. Usually, the signs are there, and warnings get ignored.

Systemic problems are not always externally identifiable. It requires consistent observation. Having an eagle’s eye view makes it possible to identify necessary actions and address issues in advance. Either way, accepting the need to disrupt patterns that may cause havoc in existing operations is essential for the future and longevity of the company.

Here are a few signs of internal and external misfits that can easily cause disruption and send operations on a downward spiral.

Employees are bored of the daily tasks and often consider them mundane. The company’s ledger and future outlook for its product or services is uncertain. There’s a noticeable change in the industry, and it starts shifting (i.e., slow sales or the demand based on the economy). A noticeable shift that other organizations are streamlining their services and recruiting specific skillsets or occupations that no longer fit the industry’s current or future outlook.

Reinventing the organization could ultimately save its longevity in the marketplace. It’s crucial to realign the systems with the organization’s mission and values to achieve the highest success level and get what you want. The following steps will help you assess what should change to lessen the hardship, if any.

Evaluate the situation:

How does the company’s long-term goal fit into the current plan? Assess the capabilities and limitations, and financial abilities? Consider the readiness of the organization. Are you ready to take action toward your reinvention (Do you need support? Accountability, coaching, training)? Are personnel equipped and prepared to move to a higher dimension of success? Decide what to do next. Take action.

How to move forward with actionable goals?

Choose what you need to do. You’ve looked at everything from an eagle’s view. To build a good foundation, you must return to the basics.

Start with training the current employees, initiating new forms of communication, and implementing new guidelines for new hires. Maintaining a firm foundation should be your highest priority if you intend to endure the current economy and appeal to prime candidates. Besides, creating an atmosphere for your employees to visualize their career growth and development is just as crucial, as you want your company to sustain. None of this will happen overnight, but it’s a good start.

There will be times of stillness. However, staying on track will pay off in the long run. When there’s clarity, others will understand your mission, and relationships will become more substantial, thereby providing the ability to withstand a turbulent market. Having customized workflows causes seamless operations.

Use the evaluation process and notice the capability of what’s available. Consider the remote work approach for your team, and prepare for a creative workforce that works efficiently in a small work environment.

The foundation Nesta measured that employment in the creative economy in the United States totals 10.3 million jobs or nearly 10 percent of total U.S. employment.

What type of skills would organizations need in the new remote economy to prepare for longevity? Examples of creative thinking skills include:

problem-solving, writing visual art communication skills, and open-mindedness.

If you’re interested in learning how to forward your company with project management in a remote economy, contact www.sistahsoldier.com.

Sistah Soldier is a career strategist and inspirational activist who helps veterans, women, and minorities identify and pursue their purpose using creative project management skillset training to forward enterprises that desire sustainability. She’s the CEO, host, and producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and partner of She VOICES Coalition.