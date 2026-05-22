The Problem with Pentecost

There is a concept known as the “rice hypothesis” or “rice theory.” This theory postulates that agricultural communities that cultivate rice are more interdependent, communal, and cooperative with one another, whereas wheat-farming communities are more individualistic, competitive, and less collectivistic. This is similar to the communal spirit seen during Pentecost.

The reason for this is that rice-farming communities depend on a single, shared water source for their labor-intensive work. Therefore, if one farmer poisons the water supply, the entire community is placed in grave jeopardy, much like the unity experienced during Pentecost.

The wheat-farming community, on the other hand, does not depend on a single water source. When rain falls across the landscape, farmers do not share local water infrastructure, meaning each farmer is independent of the others, contrasting with the collective bond celebrated during Pentecost.

Ultimately, community is born from rice-farming cultures, while individualism is produced in wheat-farming ones.

By the way, rice came to this country when Africans—from a deeply communal continent—were human-trafficked by immoral, degenerate, and depraved people from Europe. African women often wove rice into their braids before they were forced into the stinking holds of slave ships.

There is a theological and biblical lesson illustrated by the rice hypothesis, and it pertains to the Day of Pentecost. Pentecost is an ancient Jewish celebration that began after the exodus from Egyptian bondage. It became a part of the Christian tradition when the Book of Acts reports that, after Jesus’ resurrection, he instructed his disciples to remain in Jerusalem for the promise of God.

One hundred and twenty believers, both men and women, were together in a room when the Holy Spirit descended in what is described as “tongues of fire.” Those believers immediately began to testify about the glories of God in languages they had never learned. This is called xenolalia (speaking in other human languages), as opposed to glossolalia (a spiritual language no other human knows).

During Pentecost, as with most holy days, many Christians will gather to remember the descent of the Holy Spirit and commemorate the birthday of the Church. However, the problem is that most churches—in America, in particular—will not focus on the actual reason for the descent of the Holy Spirit: to create community.

In Acts chapters 2 and 4, the text states that everyone had everything in common and they were of “one accord” with one another. They studied the Apostles’ teachings, broke bread together, and ensured there was no needy person among them because they made sure everyone in the community had what they needed. That is true community.

There were wealthy people in this new community, but they were not greedy, self-centered robber barons who refused to pay their fair share. Instead, the text says the wealthy sold their property and gave the proceeds to the Apostles to distribute to the most vulnerable. There were both men and women in this community. There were Hebraic Jews and Hellenistic Jews, yet all the people were of one mind to maintain their communal bond. This new community grew day by day until, in Antioch, Gentiles became a vital part of the fellowship.

Instead of fixating solely on the Holy Spirit and speaking in “tongues,” churches would do well to focus on the purpose of the Holy Spirit. That purpose is to move the hearts of Jesus’ followers to create loving, welcoming, compassionate, and caring communities where everyone has enough to live a life of dignity.

Notably, there were also no denominations created on the Day of Pentecost.

The problem with Pentecost is not Pentecost itself; it is how so many people can miss the true meaning of this religious commemoration—the birth of a community that takes care of everyone because all people are made in the image of God. This is also how you can tell if people in the present political climate—and in particular, in the current administration—who claim to be Christians are truly followers of Jesus Christ, or if they are the people Jesus spoke of in Matthew 7: “I never knew you; depart from me, you who practice lawlessness.”

Be Well, Be Authentic, and Stay Woke! Uhuru Sasa!!!