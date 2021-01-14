The Postal Service is Hiring

City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate & Assistant Rural Carrier

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a few good men and women to join our ranks. If you, a family member, a neighbor, or a friend, are seeking a job the Postal Service has news for you. Go immediately to the USPS Careers site at www.usps.com/employment , click on Indiana as the location search and you will see there are a number of positions open in several ZIP Codes in the Greater Indiana District:

The three categories most required are City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate and Assistant Rural Carrier. Because the positions posted change frequently, the Postal Service recommends that those seeking work check each day for jobs posted.

The salary for a City Carrier Assistant (CCA) is $17.29 an hour. The employee will be required to work Saturdays and weekdays as needed. May include Sundays and holidays. He/she must be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and must be available to work on short notice.

A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area; maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and geography of the area.

The salary for a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) is $18.49 an hour. A RCA cases, delivers, and collects mail along a prescribed rural route using either a vehicle provided by the Postal Service or the employee’s own vehicle, for which he/she will be compensated. The employee provides customers on the route with a variety of services.

The salary for an Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) is $18.49 per hour. An ARC delivers packages on Sundays and observed federal holidays. In addition, they may case, deliver, collect mail and packages along a prescribed rural route and provide customers with a variety of services on Saturdays.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience.

ALL applicants must apply online at http://www.usps.com/employment by the close of a job posting period — 11:59 p.m. on the date in question. Paper applications will not be accepted.

An online assessment exam is required for these positions-Assessment 474. Instructions regarding the exam process will be sent via email once the candidate successfully submits an online application. Applicants must also be a U. S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of a territory owing allegiance to the United States.

The Postal Service will communicate with candidates by email concerning applications, so it is very important that applicants have an email address so they are able to receive messages.

Limited benefits include raises, paid vacation days and access to health insurance as required by law or after the first 360-day term, whichever comes first.

Note: Veterans who are entitled to veterans’ preference and/or covered by the Veterans

Employment Opportunity Act may apply for any posted position.