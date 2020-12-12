The Pentagon may get first Black Secretary of Defense

In historic move, President-elect Biden appoints retired General Lloyd Austin for top job

Crusader Staff Report

Retired U. S. Army General Lloyd Austin, III, will serve as the nation’s first Black Secretary of Defense. As the leader and chief executive officer of the United States Department of Defense, Austin, will command the executive department of the United States Armed Forces located at the Pentagon.

President-elect Joe Biden, in a historic move, made the announcement Wednesday, December 9, after news reports emerged that he had tapped Austin for the top job. Austin’s appointment must be confirmed by the Republican majority Senate.

While Biden has tapped several Blacks for other positions in his cabinet, Austin’s position is the highest profile job to be filled by a Black official.

Late Tuesday, Biden nominated U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge as the second Black woman to be Secretary of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development. If confirmed, Fudge would be the second Black woman to lead HUD. The department focuses on federal policy surrounding housing. The first Black woman, Patricia Roberts Harris served as HUD Secretary under President Jimmy Carter from 1980 to 1981.

Since Biden began assembling his Cabinet last month, there were concerns that the other Black appointments were more about symbolism than substance. Despite Biden’s picks, most of the top Cabinet posts lacked Black leaders, causing critics to say Biden’s leadership team was not Black enough.

Reports last week said Chicago native Deval Patrick was a top contender for Biden’s U.S. Attorney General.

According to reports, Austin in recent days emerged as a top candidate after being a long shot to Michèle Flournoy, Obama’s former Pentagon policy chief. She was initially viewed as the frontrunner, but her name reportedly was notably absent from Biden’s rollout of key members of his national security team two weeks ago. However, Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) member, Representative Anthony Brown of Maryland, the only CBC member on the Armed Services Committee, and Representative Marc Veasey of Texas, reportedly backed Flournoy in a letter to Biden last week.

Biden reportedly was considering Jeh Johnson, the nation’s first Black Homeland Security Secretary, but there were concerns among members of the CBC. Johnson in the past had been criticized for his record on expanding family detention and accelerating deportations, as well as approving hundreds of drone strikes against suspected terrorists that killed civilians.

CBC Chair Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) on December 6 told CNN that her Caucus was backing both Austin and Johnson for Defense Secretary, noting that a special CBC task force has been meeting weekly with the Biden-Harris transition team.

Austin has been described as a behind-the-scenes official who the Biden team saw as the safe choice and a good soldier who would carry out or advance Biden’s agenda.

The achievement is not a first for Austin. He is a former four-star officer who was the first Black general to command an Army division in combat.

He was born in Mobile, Alabama on August 8, 1953. He grew up in Thomasville, Georgia and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1975. He then earned a master’s degree in counselor education from Auburn University in 1986 and an MBA from Webster University.

After graduating from West Point, Austin was commissioned as second lieutenant and received his first assignment to the 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized) in Germany. It would be the first of many assignments that would take him across the world and become part of Austin’s decorated military career.

The highlight of Austin’s career came in 2010, where under the Obama Administration, he served as the Commanding General of United States Forces in Iraq – Iraq (USF-I). Austin was the senior military commander in charge of all U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq. Austin’s troops helped stabilize the Iraqi Security Forces, which served to protect the country’s transition to a free, democratic government after the U.S. captured dictator Saddam Hussein in 2006 before he was executed for crimes against his people.

The Secretary of Defense is one of the most prominent and powerful posts in the president’s Cabinet.

In the chain of command, the Secretary of Defense has authority over all Department of Defense forces, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Coast Guard. Only the president as commander-in-chief has greater authority.

The Secretary of Defense is one of four cabinet posts regarded as one of the most important because of its size and significance to national and global matters. The others are Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of State and Attorney General.

Austin was also the first to oversee an entire theater of operations. From 2013 to 2016, he served under President Barack Obama as the 12th Commander of the United States Central Command.

“General Austin is a southerner, has impeccable credentials given his military career and would be an outstanding secretary for the department,” Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), a CBC member who is close to Biden, told POLITICO on December 7.

Political analysts say Austin’s appointment may face challenges in the U.S. Senate. He has been out of the military for seven years and would need a waiver from Congress to become Secretary of Defense like his predecessor, Jim Mattis, a retired general who was appointed by President Donald Trump.

National security experts reportedly have also met Austin’s candidacy with resistance because he is another retired general who has been out of the military for some time.

During his decades of service, Austin earned a reputation for avoiding the limelight and rarely took part in public events, such as press conferences or think tank discussions.

In 2013, Obama named Austin to run Central Command, where he was responsible for all U.S. military operations in the Middle East, overseeing operations against the Islamic State when it took over large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

In 2016, Austin retired after 41 years of military service.

He joined the board of directors of Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest Pentagon contractors. Austin is also on the board of Nucor, the largest American steel producer, as well as that of health care company, Tenet.

Austin is a trustee of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, a philanthropic foundation, and reportedly has his own consulting firm, Austin Strategy Group, LLC, in Great Falls, Virginia.