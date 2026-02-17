The World Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., Civil Rights Icon and Founder of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

The Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr., the civil rights leader, Baptist minister, global humanitarian and two-time presidential candidate who for more than six decades stood at the center of America’s struggle for justice, equality and political empowerment, has died at age 84.

His family announced on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, that he passed away peacefully in Chicago. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“With profound sadness, the family of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr., an iconic figure in the fight for civil rights, international justice, and human dignity, announces his passing,” the family said in a statement released February 17.

“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family.”

For more than six decades, Reverend Jackson dedicated his life to advancing equality, dismantling systems of oppression, and amplifying the voices of the underserved. Born on October 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jesse Jackson graduated from the public schools in Greenville and then enrolled in the University of Illinois on a football scholarship. He later transferred to North Carolina A&T State University and graduated in 1964. While at A&T, he was student body president and became active in civil rights demonstrations in Greensboro. He began his theological studies at Chicago Theological Seminary, but deferred his coursework when he began working full-time in the Civil Rights Movement with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He was ordained on June 30, 1968, by Rev. Clay Evans and earned his Master of Divinity from Chicago Theological Seminary in 2000.

He first met Dr. King during the Selma movement in 1965, when he joined fellow seminarians traveling South to support the voting rights campaign. King quickly recognized his energy and organizing ability. Jackson was later appointed to lead Operation Breadbasket in Chicago, the economic arm of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, where he organized boycotts and negotiations to secure jobs and contracts for Black workers and businesses.

Following Dr. King’s assassination in Memphis on April 4, 1968, Jackson emerged as one of the most visible younger leaders of the movement. He returned to Chicago and became a national voice during a period of unrest and grief. That same year, he formally entered the ministry, grounding his activism in faith and the prophetic tradition of the Black church.

In 1971, after leaving the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, he founded what became Operation PUSH — People United to Serve Humanity — headquartered on Chicago’s South Side. The organization later expanded into the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which became a national platform for advocacy around voting rights, education equity, corporate accountability, labor rights, healthcare access and international human rights.

Through organized economic pressure, Jackson negotiated with major corporations to increase minority hiring and supplier diversity. His critics sometimes questioned his methods, but supporters credited him with opening doors that had long been closed to Black professionals and entrepreneurs. His Saturday morning broadcasts from PUSH headquarters became appointment listening across Black America.

Rev. Jackson’s influence extended far beyond Chicago or even the United States. Beginning in the late 1970s and continuing through the 1990s, he became an unofficial diplomat and mediator in international crises. He traveled to Cuba, Syria, South Africa, Haiti, Iraq and other nations to advocate for prisoner releases, democratic reforms and peace negotiations. In multiple instances, he helped secure the release of American hostages and political prisoners, elevating his global stature.

In 1984, Rev. Jackson sought the Democratic nomination for President of the United States, becoming the first African American candidate to mount a viable nationwide campaign. Though initially dismissed as a long-shot candidate, he won millions of votes and secured hundreds of delegates at the Democratic National Convention. His speech at the 1984 convention electrified the nation.

He ran again in 1988, winning several primaries and caucuses, finishing second in delegate count at one stage of the race, and earning nearly seven million votes nationwide. His campaigns expanded voter registration efforts and energized Black political participation at unprecedented levels.

His campaign theme — building a “Rainbow Coalition” of Black voters, working-class whites, farmers, laborers, immigrants and marginalized communities — reshaped Democratic Party politics and broadened the national conversation around inclusion and economic justice. Many political observers have credited his campaigns with laying groundwork for the eventual election of President Barack Obama in 2008.

Throughout it all, Rev. Jackson remained, at his core, a preacher.

Ordained in 1968, he carried the cadence and rhythm of the Black church into political halls, corporate boardrooms and international forums. His call-and-response affirmation became one of the most enduring refrains of the civil rights era:

“I may be poor … but I am somebody.

I may be on welfare … but I am somebody.

I may be in jail … but I am somebody.”

He also popularized phrases such as “Keep hope alive” and “Down with dope, up with hope,” using language that blended scripture, rhythm and political strategy. His oratory style — rising from quiet reflection to crescendo — became a defining feature of modern political speech.

In recent years, Rev. Jackson faced significant health challenges. He publicly announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, later learning that he was living with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurological condition that affects movement and speech. He stepped down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 2023 but continued to make occasional public appearances, including at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where he was honored for his lifetime of service.

Beyond public life, he was a husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef and Jacqueline; daughter Ashley Jackson; and grandchildren.

Public observances will be held in Chicago, with final arrangements to be announced by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Rev. Jackson’s life was not without controversy, criticism or complexity. Over six decades in public life, he drew both admiration and skepticism. Yet even critics acknowledged his singular presence — a commanding orator who could move crowds, influence policy debates and bring national attention to local struggles.

He often described himself not as a policy technician but as a moral voice.

“I’m a tree shaker, not a jam maker,” he once said.

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.’s passing marks the end of a towering chapter in American and global civil rights history. His imprint stretches from the streets of Selma to the halls of Congress, from corporate boardrooms to international negotiations. For generations of Americans who once felt unseen or unheard, he insisted that they mattered.

As his family urged, honoring his memory will mean continuing the fight for the values he lived by.

The Chicago and Gary Crusader Newspapers will continue comprehensive coverage of his life, legacy, memorial services and the global response to his passing in the days ahead.

