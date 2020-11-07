The New Roseland Community Hospital to Distribute 500 FREE Coats to Families on the South Side

0
594

The New Roseland Community Hospital will be hosting our annual Coat Drive in partnership with Operation Warm and Timmy’s Community Connection. 500 brand new coats will be distributed free of charge to families in need.  Sizes range from 5/6 to XL. The coats vary in colors for boys and girls. To receive a coat, all recipients must be present with a parent or guardian.  All participants will be offered Covid-19 testing. 

         WHO:          The New Roseland Community Hospital

         WHAT:         Distribution of 500 winter coats

         WHEN:         Saturday November 7th, 2020 at 10 AM – 1 PM

         WHERE:       The New Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL

