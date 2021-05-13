The new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opens May 14

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s $300 Million casino and entertainment destination will open on Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. The 200,000-square foot entertainment complex includes a massive gaming space, five food venues an on-site sportsbook, a retail shop, and a 1,954-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue. Here is what visitors can expect to see.

The Royal Family of Music – the Jacksons – are featured prominently throughout the property. The impressive 37-foot-tall guitar marquee at the entrance to the building is modeled after Joseph Jackson’s famous guitar that changed the world and was the start of the Jackson 5. Upon entering the casino, guests are greeted by a spectacular guitar chandelier artwork modeled after that same guitar.

The expansive Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is all on one level much like the Las Vegas casinos. The casino floor has an incredible 150,000 square feet dedicated to gaming, which includes blackjack, roulette, and craps, along with slot machines and video poker. There is a special baccarat area, an exclusive high limit room, Pai Gow poker and Spanish 21.

Central to the Hard Rock experience is the world-famous Hard Rock memorabilia. There are over 170 pieces of music memorabilia on display representing a wide range of genres. The Jackson family is central to the story given that they are Gary’s most famous family. There are more than thirty pieces of Jackson memorabilia, including Joe Jackson’s original guitar that started it all, outfits worn on stage by the Jacksons, Michael’s famous glove, THE red leather jacket from the Beat It video, one of the most iconic pieces of fashion in music history, Janet Jackson’s suit from her Velvet Rope tour and much more.

There are also objects from other artists that have connections to the Jacksons – including Lady Gaga, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Pharrel, Shakira and Fergie. In addition to the Jackson related memorabilia are items from other Gary, Indiana music icons including Jimmy Reed, Deniece Williams, Kym Mazelle, Crystal Taliefero, and Big Daddy Kinsey. Inside the Hard Rock Live venue pre-function is a Rock Vault exhibition space providing a tribute to the Jackson family. Each member of the family is represented with their own artifacts and stories. Guests will also learn some stories about their time inside their childhood home on 2300 Jackson Street.

The Hard Rock is also bringing some exciting new dining options to the area. The Council Oak Steaks and Seafood is set to be one of the finest steakhouses in the Chicagoland region. It has an open kitchen and a special climate controlled dry aging room for the steaks. The menu will include steakhouse favorites such as the filet mignon and New York strip, along with several long bone steaks and wagyu beef options. The wine room has an award-winning selection of more than 400 labels including boutique wines from the Old World and the New.

Hard Rock Cafe offers the legendary signature burger, along with steaks and salads and delicious libations. YOUYU Noodle Bar focuses on freshly made noodles and savory broths inspired by Asian street food. Fresh Harvest has a wide array of food options including soups, salads, pasta, pizza and more. At Constant Grind guests can order a latte, espresso to go with a freshly baked croissant or sinfully delicious pastries.

Hard Rock fans can visit The Rock Shop® to pick up their favorite mementos. The shop carries the famous Hard Rock T-Shirts, pins and other popular collectibles.

During the opening weekend celebration there will be live performances on the Hard Rock Cafe stage, as well as on the Council Oaks stage. On Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m. the indie rock band 7th Heaven will perform.

The new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located right off the highway, just south of I-80/94 at the Burr Street exit. The address is 5400 West 29th Ave., in Gary, IN 46406. For more information, visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or call (219) 228-2383.