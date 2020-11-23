The New Face of Leadership For Women

Women voters made a difference

Women worldwide are summoned to elevate their mindset and claim their leadership roles as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepares to lead them through a moment of history, especially minority women.

She is known for being placed first in many things; the first Black woman District Attorney in California’s history, the first woman Attorney General, first Indian American Senator, and now the first American woman Vice President-elect.

Some would say she represents most of the women who reside in the U.S., making her relatable to them. Her tenacity to stand firm, use her voice, be heard, and not shy away from the opportunity of making a difference for women of minority ethnicity is one to be reckoned.

For far too long, Black women have stood behind the scenes supporting others while not being acknowledged for our contributions or efforts when we deserve a seat at the table. Well, it’s finally happened. How can we make it count and not let the next four years just become a time warp while continuing the momentum beyond it?

It is time for each of us to stand up, own our worth, and stake our claim! It’s time to go after our dream and consider its possibilities working the way we anticipate it to do based on our efforts. There should be no more excuses because this is evidence that we become leaders and trailblazers when we follow our truths.

As the first Black woman veteran with a media company created for women in the military community, I can relate to the struggles of being a minority, not being heard when making suggestions, being overlooked, and sometimes having my ideas claimed by others.

Yet, the tenacity within my inner being wouldn’t allow the situation to keep me from moving forward. If I can’t find anyone to agree, I create it! I’ve had to bury the pain of others mocking what I do, because they didn’t understand my creativeness; others expected me to fit in, but I couldn’t. I didn’t. So, I had to create a path for me to walk based on each step I made to move forward.

Sometimes, being a trailblazer means standing as tall as you can, even if you’re standing alone. The feeling of being alone doesn’t last forever. The key is not to give up. No matter what, don’t quit! Hold on to your vision and your dreams. If you stop, you’ll never know if you could have made it to the finish line.

Steve Jobs once said, “Don’t let the noise of other people’s opinions drown your inner voice.”

It won’t last forever. The key is believing in yourself. No matter what, don’t quit! Quitting is not an option. When we stop, we’re permitting ourselves to have an excuse to continue being ordinary or average.

There’s nothing average about a trailblazer. Yes, there’s work – much work required to achieve the aims we set for ourselves, but we cannot take the journey lightly. Every day, there’s something new to learn, to leverage, to create that may not exist. Yet, we find a way to make it happen.

It’s not a swift race but a marathon, and there’s no room for self-pity or woes when you’re on a mission to empower other women who are seeking their purpose and are trying to find their way.

I learned it requires prayer and dedication to a higher power—something more significant than self. It requires keeping my aim at the forefront of my mind. Ask yourself, “What’s your Big Audacious Goal (BAG)? Where do you want to make history? Whose life do you want to impact?

Then, decide to hold your head high and keep it moving. If you’re seeking to find your purpose, your voice, stand tall and make a difference. You deserve to rise. As Kamala says, “You may be the first, but make sure you’re not the last.”

So, find your voice – your purpose – your niche. Become a part of SHE Voices, and let your greatness create a life of joy for you! Only you can make the difference in the world you’re meant to make.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTechTM.