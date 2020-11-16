The NBA to start 2020-21 season in December

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

With the 2020 NBA Draft only two weeks away, the NBPA voted on Thursday, November 5, to approve a December 22 start date for a 72-game NBA regular season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and the player’s union has agreed to terms regarding the start of a 2020-21 NBA season. Although negotiations will continue, the group said the specifics regarding the salary cap and luxury tax are still to be determined.

The group said the league and players are still negotiating financial terms of an amended collective bargaining agreement, and those talks are expected to extend into next week.

The group said that once a formal agreement is reached, the league will lift a moratorium and reopen the league for business on trades prior to the draft. The league believes a December 22 start date will include Christmas Day games on television and allows for a 72-game schedule that finishes before the Summer Olympics in July 2021.

League Facts:

The National Basketball Association is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is comprised of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.