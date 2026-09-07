The National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. Convenes 146th Annual Session Balancing Spiritual Foundations with an Expanded Civil Rights and Technology Mandate

The National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. (NBCUSA) officially commenced its 146th Annual Session, taking place September 6–10, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Under the leadership of NBCUSA President Dr. Boise Kimber, this year’s gathering brings together thousands of faith leaders, delegates and community members from across the nation to reaffirm the denomination’s spiritual foundations while expanding its advocacy efforts.

At the heart of the 146th Annual Session is the organization’s commitment to its foundational mission of advancing religious instruction and nurturing spiritual growth throughout its fellowship. Daily sessions will focus on equipping local churches with Christian education frameworks, innovative youth ministries and intentional discipleship resources designed to strengthen families in their faith amid a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

The convention also comes at a significant time for the denomination following the expansion of its advocacy infrastructure. After the launch of the NBCUSA Center for Social Justice, located near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the convention will outline the strategic rollout of the new social service hub.

Housed in the historic United Methodist Building, the center represents a major expansion of the organization’s social justice efforts, establishing a permanent operational base for direct social services, policy research and interfaith community mobilization.

In tandem with this expansion, the general assembly will feature a series of forward-looking plenary discussions designed to address contemporary issues affecting the Black Church and African American communities.

Key topics will include protecting and supporting Black leadership, with discussions focused on strategies to support and sustain Black leaders in public, civic and ecclesiastical spheres.

Sessions on civil and voting rights advocacy will examine changing legislative landscapes, gerrymandering and voter suppression ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

The convention will also explore economic equality and technology, including discussions about economic justice and rapidly developing technologies. Sessions will specifically examine the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), potential bias and the impact of AI on employment and minority communities.

Reflecting the multi-layered approach required for community transformation, the 146th Annual Session will feature special panels bringing together local, state and national political, civil rights and social service leaders.

Plenary participants scheduled to join faith leaders on the main stage Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9, 2026, include:

Marc Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League

Rhonda Spears Bell, Vice President, National Urban League

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP

Ashley Thomas III, President, National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB)

Rosalind Osgood, Florida State Senator

Maxwell Frost, U.S. Representative

Yusef Jackson, President and CEO, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, President and CEO, Children’s Defense Fund

Donya Sartor, Mayor of Jonesboro, Georgia

The scheduled discussions will focus on issues including poverty, structural racism, economic parity, housing equity and education gaps.

“Our faith demands that we care for both the soul and the structural well-being of our neighbors,” said NBCUSA President Dr. Boise Kimber. “As we gather to study God’s word and renew our spirits, we are also organizing our collective power of 31,000 congregations with over 7 million members. From our new Center for Social Justice in D.C. to the cutting edge of the AI revolution, the NBCUSA is committed to protecting our rights, securing economic parity, and ensuring our leadership is fortified for the future.”

For registration details and the full schedule, visit the official National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. website.

About the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.

The National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest African American religious organizations. With a membership spanning millions of believers across thousands of churches, NBCUSA is dedicated to fulfilling the Great Commission through evangelism, Christian education, home and foreign missions, and civic engagement.