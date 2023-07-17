THE NAKED TRUTH

Is there anything essentially immoral about the human body? Will the increasing trend of people, especially female performers, to dress provocatively serve as an indicator of a decline in morals among people? Once upon a time a person could watch television and/or movies without being overly concerned with the attire worn by public figures. Times have changed drastically, and one of the best places to observe this trend is among the previously mentioned female performers.

Recently, Keke Palmer, a public figure of many talents, has come into the public consciousness because of the actions of her significant other. Keke, an outgoing vivacious character, was in the news because she became pregnant and delivered her first child. Her baby’s daddy is Darius Daulton Jackson, reportedly a fitness trainer with ambitions to become an actor. Keke and Darius are not married.

The baby seems to have opened up a radiant aspect of Keke’s personality that is absolutely infectious, according to those who have been in her presence. However, that radiance is not being embraced by certain people who are concerned about her appearance and behavior at a recent concert.

Keke, in one of her most high-profile appearances since her pregnancy, attended a concert featuring Usher, who called her to the stage to interact with him like he does with people in many of his concerts. Keke obliged, and sweet fireworks appeared to fly between the two performers.

Exacerbating the situation was Keke’s outfit. From the front it appeared tasteful, but revealing. Basically, it was reminiscent of a swimsuit with a see-through full-length veil-like covering. It was a sheer Givenchy dress that covered a bodysuit. This in itself was not especially problematic; it wasn’t until she turned around and the see-through covering revealed a thong underneath that was surprisingly skimpy. This, coupled with her sensual antics while interacting with Usher, was quite a spectacle.

What happened next was a surprise to many. Her boyfriend, Darius, who was not in attendance but who had access via the Internet, posted a video of her and Usher, with criticism about the outfit she wore.

He wrote: “It’s the outfit tho…. You a mom.” He later added, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

This came across as controlling and generated a huge backlash that was not favorable toward Darius. He has been viewed as jealous, controlling and totally inappropriate in his attempt to “shame” Keke for her outfit. Some ask why he didn’t address this matter in private, because it came off as totally immature to bash his baby’s mama in public.

As Keke is a beloved person who seems to be taking control of her life in a very positive manner after her pregnancy, she generated a LOT of public support. Keke’s response was to share pictures that she had and said, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late. She also created some “merch,” affirming the fact that “I am a Motha.”

Since all of this started, both Keke and Darius, at press time, have stopped following each other on social media, and a large number of Keke’s fans are hoping they break up. Most people agree it was inappropriate for Darius to attempt to shame his significant other in front of the world.

The other issue, however, is that this incident has opened up a can of worms regarding the way female performers are dressing. Some of the outfits have been so revealing that they make what Keke wore look like a nun’s habit.

The real question is whether or not the trend toward extremely sheer or revealing outfits worn by female entertainers is something we should actively oppose. Is this trend an indication of the decadence of modern society? It might be.

This nakedness might be one of the indicators of a heightened focus on hedonism and debauchery generated by popular culture. Nakedness in itself is not evil; it’s just that it can be seen as a gauge of a descent into thinking that generates cloudy minds. If so, we should consider creating public forums to address this issue with an eye toward developing a coping strategy. A Luta Continua.