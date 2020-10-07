The MYTH of White Supremacy

Educator Barbara A. Sizemore (1927 – 2004), explained: “Its two sides of the same coin… white supremacy is one side, imputation of black inferiorities is the other. They work hand in hand. They go together. When you find one, you find the other.”[4] Minister Louis Farrakhan provided an instance of this in his own childhood, where a white teacher, raised in privilege, made baseless, racist assumptions: “We are ego starved… That’s the sickness of what happens under the white supremacy. It produces in its wake, black inferiority. And so when I found out that I could play the violin and my friends in school admired me and my teachers admired me–and I never will forget this… in the sixth grade [at the Sherwin School, Boston, Massachusetts], my teacher asked me, ‘Louis, what would you like to be when you grow up?’ I said, ‘You know, I would like to be a doctor.’ She said, ‘Oh, Louis… if you became a doctor, my people would never come to you for treatment, and your own people would not trust your ability, but you play the violin beautifully…’ You go read the autobiography of Brother Malcolm [‘The Autobiography of Malcolm X,’ Malcolm X and Alex Haley]. He’s growing up in Lansing, Michigan, and he’s in the eighth grade. And his teacher asks him, ‘Malcolm, what would you like to be when you grow up?’ He said, ‘I wanna be a lawyer.’ And the same thing that my teacher said to me in the sixth grade, his white teacher said to him in the eighth grade. That’s not an accident. That’s a conspiracy to keep young, black men from ever being in any discipline that could threaten white supremacy.”[5] Sociologist Iva Carruthers remembered her experience at a predominantly white junior high school, where white supremacy showed itself through an ignorant school nurse: “I excelled, and in the process of getting ready to graduate, I was one of the high honor students, and I was practicing for the ceremony, and I started having heart palpitations; as a result of that, the school nurse determined that I was probably on drugs… because you know, a black child just couldn’t have heart palpitations out of anxiety or nervousness; that wouldn’t fit. And so… she advised the principal that that was her suspicion. Needless to say, my parents got her fired, and it was a clear call to me, though, about… the systemic nature of racism and white supremacy in this country.”[6]

Scholar and activist Angela Davis was lucky enough to have teachers that helped dispel the idea of white supremacy as opposed to ingraining it: “I think that this emphasis on the accomplishments of black people… I see it as a survival mechanism. It was so important for us to learn that we, as black children… were much more than what the prevailing authorities represented black people as being; mainly inferior. We were barred from the white schools, we were barred from most aspects of society in Birmingham, so that I utterly appreciate the fact that so many of my teachers must have been thinking very consciously about subverting that sense of inferiority that might well have become entrenched.”[7]