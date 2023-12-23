The Morton Arboretum is open and free on Christmas Day for daytime general admission

Tree lights at The Morton Arboretum. Courtesy: The Morton Arboretum

Spend time outdoors at The Morton Arboretum this Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with free daytime general admission with timed-entry reservations. Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, the buildings and Children’s Garden are closed Dec. 25, but guests can see the five Of the Earth large-scale sculptures and explore all 16 miles of hiking trails, nine miles of roads, lakes and more. Portable restrooms will be available.

Members have exclusive access for daytime general admission on Dec. 25 from 7 to 9 a.m., and nonmembers can enter between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Check the mortonarb.org website to get free daytime general admission timed-entry tickets in advance for Dec. 25.

Please note, there are no free tickets for Illumination, which is closed Dec. 24 and 25.

About The Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum is an internationally recognized tree-focused botanical garden and research center near Chicago in Lisle, Illinois. Its 1,700 acres include specialty tree and plant collections, nine miles of roads and 16 miles of hiking trails, a central Grand Garden, Children’s Garden, educational programs and a Visitor Center. Information about exhibitions, events and admission is available at mortonarb.org.