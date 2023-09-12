The McDonald’s 17th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour returns

The free concert series celebrates gospel culture and is powered by renowned artists who push the envelope in gospel music and beyond

McDonald’s 17th annual Inspiration Celebration ® Gospel Tour (ICGT) will once again unite Black culture through its intergenerational celebration of Black faith, joy, music and more. Launching in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month, fans across the nation will experience a message of hope and upliftment through dynamic live performances from artists who are driving change and pushing the envelope in gospel music. Hosted by Stellar award-winning recording artist & radio personality Lonnie Hunter, the highly anticipated six-city tour will bridge the gap between intergenerational gospel artists, including Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Bri Babineaux, DOE, Mike Teezy, Sir the Baptist, The Walls Group, Tim Bowman Jr., and DJ CANVA$.

Like years past, legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Donald Lawrence will resume his role as music supervisor. Journalist and Founder of Black Star Network, Roland Martin will also lend his media network, Black Star Network and its social channels to amplify the concert series through sharing exclusive interviews with the artists. Fans can access free tickets at www.blackandpositivelygolden.com.

“This celebration of faith not only brings together the powerful harmonies of gospel music but also unites community and family, touching hearts across the nation,” said Grammy Award Winner ® Bishop Hezekiah Walker. “I am honored to be back performing live on the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, alongside some of gospel’s brightest stars. But it’s not just about the music – it’s about the impact, as we celebrate faith to spread joy, compassion, and a message of hope to thousands of fans across the nation.”

As with previous years, the tour will celebrate McDonald’s continued commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®). At each concert stop, attendees will have the opportunity to donate to their local RMHC chapter to benefit families served by the organization.

“It’s an honor that for 17 years, McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour has inspired communities to lead change and push the envelope in their lives, just as this year’s artists are doing in their careers,” said Harry Smith, Indiana McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Chair of the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. “In partnership with our crew members and through our ongoing support of RMHC, we are proud we are able to continue uniting communities that we serve through music to further drive impact.”

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is one of the many company initiatives that feed and foster the community and inspire excellence. For more information on the 2023 concert series, including tour stops and how to garner free tickets, visit us online at www.blackandpositivelygolden.com or on Instagram @WeAreGolden.

September 15 – Chicago, IL

House of Hope

September 16 – Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

October 6 – Philadelphia, PA

TD Pavilion at the Mann Center

October 20 – Atlanta, GA

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

November 11 – Jackson, MS

Jackson Convention Complex

Date TBD – Dallas, TX

Venue TBD (Holiday Show)

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Instagram at @WeAreGolden and Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.