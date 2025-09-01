To the Editor:
Chicagoans will readily recognize the names Emanuel, Lightfoot, and Johnson as the last three mayors of the city. Those paying attention to recent headlines will also notice all three have publicly criticized former President Donald Trump’s suggestion to send the military or National Guard into Chicago to “restore order.”
It’s unclear whether Mayor Brandon Johnson’s frequent statements are part of his re-election strategy or the result of political overconfidence. Either way, his repetitive messaging likely isn’t swaying Trump—if anything, it’s prompting laughter. Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly bent, broken, or ignored long-standing policy norms. Federalizing the National Guard is no exception.
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who’s been relatively quiet since leaving office, resurfaced to remind us of Trump’s failed 2016 rally at UIC, which was shut down amid widespread protests. Then, there’s former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who, in a more measured tone, countered Trump’s narrative by declaring that Chicago is not a mess and does not need federal intervention.
Governor JB Pritzker—who may have presidential ambitions of his own—joined the chorus, citing constitutional and ethical reasons to oppose Trump’s plan.
But all of this feels like preaching to the choir. Chicagoans have never been warm to Trump’s politics. We got the message loud and clear—his plan is flawed and unwelcome. So why do we have to hear it repeated daily, especially when far more pressing issues demand attention?
Just last week, the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) shifted $75 million from PACE and Metra to the CTA to keep it afloat. The mayor should explain his plan for the CTA when that money runs out. What about updates on committee findings regarding the city’s looming budget deficit?
Instead of focusing on a Trump narrative the city has no power to stop, local leaders would do better to focus on real, solvable problems.
The Mayors Are Wasting Their Breath
