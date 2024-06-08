The Lost Kingdoms, experiential Jurassic and Ice Age outdoor exhibit, make U.S. debut in Chicago

The Lost Kingdoms Opens at Washington Park June 8th

The Lost Kingdoms, an internationally acclaimed exhibit featuring creatures from the Jurassic Period and the Ice Age, is coming to Chicago this summer. Following sold-out stops in London, Glasgow, Montreal and Ottawa, The Lost Kingdoms U.S. launch of this one-of-a-kind experience will take place at Washington Park June 8th and run through June 22nd, 2024. After Chicago, The Lost Kingdoms will embark on a multi-city U.S. tour, running through 2024 and 2025 and visiting 11 other US Cities.

Visitors can explore more than 50 life-sized animatronic creatures, ranging from T-Rexes to sabretooth tigers, all with moving parts and remarkably lifelike details. Along with these prehistoric beasts, dinosaur enthusiasts can play the role of a paleontologist by engaging in hands-on fossil digging activities. As visitors journey through the park, they will have the opportunity to uncover everything the area has to offer by visiting excavation sites, walking the trails, and reading about each featured creature.

The exhibit spans both the Jurassic Period and the Ice Age, offering an interactive and immersive experience for visitors of all ages. With a focus on “edutainment,” the exhibit provides a detailed tour through the ancient world, complete with guided activities designed to educate and entertain. Whether it’s the lifelike recreations of ancient creatures or the interactive learning opportunities, The Lost Kingdoms promises a memorable adventure for everyone.

The Lost Kingdoms will host Chicago-based vendors along the trail throughout the park. A range of street food, drinks, and souvenir vendors will be available as guests walk along the trail.

“We are absolutely thrilled to kick off our U.S. tour with the Windy City as our first stop,” says Naz Kabir, Director of Marketing. “What sets The Lost Kingdoms apart is that guests can get up close and personal with the animatronic creatures and be transported back to prehistoric times. Plus, it’s a perfect, affordable outing for the family during the summer, offering an exciting and educational experience for all ages.”

Presale tickets are currently on sale with a 20% discount using promo code EARLYBIRD here . Below are the regular prices for tickets:

Online Prices:

Adult: $25

Child: $25

Family: $90

Door Prices:

Adult: $30

Child: $30

Family: $110

Family tickets are valid for two adults and two children, or three adults and three children. Adult tickets are for those aged 16 and older, child tickets are for those aged 2-15, and children under 2 can enter for free without a ticket.