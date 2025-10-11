The Life and Community Legacy of Yvonne Pugh

The late Yvonne Pugh was a tireless West Side activist whose vision and voice shaped generations. For more than six decades, she worked to restore pride, unity, and dignity in Chicago’s 28th Ward. Her life was a testament to the belief that the strength of a neighborhood depends on the commitment of its people.

From her longtime home on West Fulton Street, Pugh witnessed the transformation of her community from the close-knit, family-anchored neighborhoods of the 1950s and 1960s to the challenges that followed the 1968 riots. Through every era, she remained convinced that the West Side could thrive again if its residents worked together. “In spite of how daunting the task might appear to us today, we roll up our sleeves and know that we can do hard things,” she often said—a mantra that guided her service for more than 60 years.

Born on August 22, 1945, in Chicago to Julia Pugh and Zate Harper, she was educated in Chicago Public Schools and graduated from Wendell Phillips High School in 1963. At Phillips, she was a standout student who served in the National Honor Society, Science Club, and Student Council. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Chicago Teachers College, beginning a long and impactful career as a teacher and mentor to thousands of children.

Pugh taught at Doolittle School and later at Gershwin Elementary, where she helped launch an Aeronautics Engineering Program in collaboration with Roberson High School. The project was so successful that Pugh, her colleague Dr. Clarice Mason, and several students were rewarded with an educational trip to Orlando, Florida. Her approach to teaching was rooted in empowerment—she believed education was the foundation for building stronger, self-reliant communities.

Beyond the classroom, Pugh’s leadership extended into entrepreneurship and activism. She owned a small business, Foot Shines, and co-founded Big Mama Movement Chicago, an organization that embodied her lifelong commitment to community action. She also served on the board of the African Development Plan, Inc., and was a member of several grassroots initiatives focused on rebuilding the West Side through unity, civic engagement, and economic development.

A woman of remarkable creativity and initiative, Pugh launched an innovative “14 Million Black People Send $1.00” campaign to promote self-help and solidarity. She was also known for her public-health advocacy, encouraging residents to practice safe habits through her original poem “Cough & Hold Three Seconds.” She believed information should be shared freely and used her voice to educate anyone willing to listen.

Her global vision extended to the African diaspora. In 2022, Pugh joined other community leaders on a trip to Ghana to help launch Our Black Truth—also known as Sikhona—an African-centered social media platform. Her commitment to sustainability also led her to earn a Permaculture Design Certificate from the Lifeboats Guild of the Chicago Permaculture Association, where she advocated for self-sufficiency and growing one’s own food.

Pugh’s influence also reached the halls of her alma mater. In 2004, she helped found the Wendell Phillips Centennial Committee, serving for years as its recording secretary. A decade later, she was inducted into the Wendell Phillips Hall of Fame, honored for her lifelong dedication to education and community leadership. She was a frequent guest on The Clarice Mason Show on CAN-TV, where she discussed issues ranging from self-determination to neighborhood revitalization.

Friends describe Yvonne Pugh as a woman who lived what she taught. She was known for saying, “Stop speaking about it, and be about it.” Those words defined her life—one of conviction, generosity, and courage. Whether mentoring youth, organizing block clean-ups, or advocating for the voiceless, she inspired others to turn compassion into action.

Yvonne Pugh passed away on August 8, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of empowerment and service that continues to inspire across generations. Her life will be celebrated on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive in Chicago. The memorial service is being organized by her longtime friend and collaborator, Clarence Davidson, who worked closely with Pugh on numerous civic projects aimed at uplifting the West Side.

Clarence Davidson contributed to the writing of this rememberance.