4 pm Update on NIPSCO’s Efforts to Restore Power in Gary

As of 4 pm. Monday, August 17

About 82 residents in Gary had their power restored in zip code 46404, which includes Ambridge Mann and Tolleston neighborhoods. However power outages rose in four zip codes in Gary, including 46409, 46408, 46403 and 46407. There were 283 power outages reported in zip coded 46407, which includes Midtown, Pulaski and Marshalltown. Total number of outages in Gary rose by 239 for a total of 29,645.

As of 11 am, Monday, August 17

About 1,452 residents in Gary had their power restored in zip code 46403, which includes Aetna, Miller and Miller Beach.

As of 7 a.m., Monday, August 17

About 807 residents in Gary had their power restored overnight in zip code 46407, which includes Midtown, Pulaski and Marshalltown.

NIPSCO just released its estimated restoration schedule between today and Wednesday. Gary is not included in cities that is expected to be restored by Wednesday August 19. See below from NIPSCO.

Tuesday, August 18th by 11:59 p.m.

Beverly Shores, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Hanna, Hebron, Kouts, Laporte, Long Beach, Lowell, Michigan City, Saint John, Schneider, Sumava Resorts, Union Mills

Wednesday, August 19th by 5:00 p.m.

Demotte, Hobart, Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights, Merrillville, Michiana Shores, Mill Creek, Porter, Shelby, Rolling Prairie, Wanatah, Westville

Wednesday, August 19th by 11:59 p.m.

Chesterton, Dyer, Schererville, Valparaiso

IMPORTANT NOTE FROM NIPSCO: Estimates below are when NIPSCO expects a majority of the remaining customers to be restored in these communities, based on current information. There may be individual cases that extend beyond the times provided. This is an early estimate and may change as assessments continue. We will share updates as more information becomes available.

If you do not see your city listed, it is part of a larger service area within the cities listed or is still under assessment. Please know your service is still included, and our crews are focused on addressing outages impacting all customers. We will share more precise city-related estimated restoration times once damage assessments are complete. We want to assure you that every customer and outage is important to us and remains a priority.