The King of Pop’s Lasting Impact



A Birthday, a Billion-Dollar Estate, and a World of Gratitude

Michael Jackson’s birthday isn’t just another date for fans. It’s a moment when the world collectively stops to remember a man whose music still draws tens of millions of listeners every month, whose humanitarian work reached into hospital wards and classrooms around the globe, and whose estate has become the most successful in entertainment history. Known widely as the king of pop, his legacy continues to inspire.

On August 29–30, Gary, Indiana—his hometown—will honor him with the 2300 Jackson Street Block Party at Roosevelt High School, blocks from the house where the Jackson 5’s story began. Friday will be all about Michael’s birthday, hosted by actor and comedian Chris Tucker, with DJs spinning the hits that shaped a generation. Grammy-winner Deniece Williams will host a Saturday event that will include special appearances and a tribute to Tito Jackson, who died in 2024. Admission is free, and the event will be packed with food trucks, vendors, and a kids’ play zone.

But Gary’s tribute is just one of many. In Las Vegas where Michael Jackson ONE fills the show’s Theater at Mandalay Bay year-round, the Michael Jackson Estate will host its official annual birthday celebration on August 29 drawing fans from around the world for a special day of activities at and around the theater. On Broadway, MJ The Musical keeps the music roaring at the Neil Simon Theatre and the show’s first national touring company is in its third year bringing the show to theaters across North America. In London, Hamburg and Sydney, the musical’s other companies will celebrate with thousands of fans. And in cities from Buenos Aires to Tokyo, his birthday inspires concerts, charity drives, and public dance events. His music isn’t stuck in history—it’s thriving in the present.

As the king of pop, Michael Jackson’s influence remains undeniable, shaping both music and culture for generations.

That vitality mirrors the remarkable transformation of his estate since 2009. After the King of Pop died, the executors rebuilt his empire into a multibillion-dollar powerhouse. Forbes estimates his posthumous earnings at more than $3.3 billion, ensuring financial security for his three children.

It’s exactly what Jackson would have wanted. On at least three occasions, this reporter was privileged to see Michael with his young children in more private settings. His sons wore immaculate, Eton-style suits with polished shoes; his daughter was equally well dressed. They were polite, respectful, and unfailingly gracious, “Yes, sir,” “no, sir,” “please,” and “thank you” came naturally. These weren’t rehearsed photo opportunities. They were moments of a present, loving father raising his children with care and discipline. The way his estate now safeguards their future is a continuation of that same devotion.

And Michael’s care extended far beyond his own family. In 1999, in Johannesburg, he clasped Nelson Mandela’s hand and presented a check for one million rand to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Mandela smiled warmly, praising him for his unwavering commitment to children everywhere. That same year, he boarded a flight to Budapest, where four-year-old Bela Farkas lay in a hospital bed, his small body failing without a liver transplant. Michael walked into the room, bent down to speak softly to the boy, and made a promise: help was coming. Weeks later, the surgery was performed—paid for in full by Michael. Years earlier, in London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, he sat cross-legged on the floor of a ward, surrounded by children. He told them a story, pausing to let them giggle, leaning in to hear their whispered secrets. Nurses had to usher him out so the children could rest finally.

Activist and former President of South Africa (left) and King of Pop Michael Jackson.

These weren’t isolated gestures. They were part of a lifetime of giving—millions to the United Negro College Fund, hundreds of hospital visits, major global relief efforts like “We Are the World” that directed tens of millions to famine-stricken Africa, and countless smaller acts that went unpublicized.

That same spirit is now being introduced to new audiences through MJ The Musical. The Tony Award-winning production, directed by Christopher Wheeldon and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage, takes audiences inside the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, exploring his creativity, struggles, and genius. On Broadway, in London, Germany and Australia and throughout North America, the show is taking his story across the world. Here are the upcoming North American Dates.

Whether it’s on a street in Gary, under the neon lights of Las Vegas, in a Broadway theater, or in a hospital bed where a frightened child finds comfort, Michael Jackson’s presence is still felt. His music continues to move the world, his philanthropy continues to change lives, and his family’s future remains secure because the empire he built in life has been expanded in his absence.

“In a world filled with despair,” Michael once exclaimed. “We must still dare to dream.”