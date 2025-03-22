The Joffrey Ballet announces 2025–2026 season at Lyric Opera House  

70th Anniversary Season Highlights Include:



U.S. Premiere of Liam Scarlett’s Carmen;

10th Anniversary of Christopher Wheeldon’s holiday classicThe Nutcracker;

American Icons celebrating dance legends Martha Graham, Glen Tetley,

and Joffrey Ballet co-founders Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino;

and the Chicago Premiere of Yuri Possokhov’s Eugene Onegin

The Joffrey Ballet has unveiled its 2025-2026 season at Chicago’s Lyric Opera House, marking a historic year for the company with three major milestones: its 70th anniversary, 30 years in Chicago, and a decade of Christopher Wheeldon’s The Nutcracker. The season features U.S. and Chicago premieres by Liam Scarlett and Yuri Possokhov, along with a tribute to legendary figures like Martha Graham, Glen Tetley, and the Joffrey Ballet’s co-founders, Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino.

Ashley Wheater MBE, Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet, described the season as a celebration of the company’s rich legacy, where past achievements merge with a bold future. “This milestone season reflects our innovative spirit with unforgettable performances, including the intense Carmen and the groundbreaking Eugene Onegin,” Wheater said.

The 2025-2026 season opens with the U.S. premiere of Carmen by Liam Scarlett, running from September 18-28, 2025. Set in 1930s Spain, Scarlett’s Carmen tells the timeless story of love and betrayal within the confines of a cigarette factory. Scarlett’s adaptation, known for its evocative storytelling, reimagines Bizet’s opera with a new intensity, leading to a tragic conclusion. The production is designed by Jon Bausor, further enhancing the emotional depth of this classic.

Next, the company celebrates ten years of Wheeldon’s The Nutcracker, running from December 5-28, 2025. Set against the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, this reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s classic transports audiences to a magical world filled with cultural spectacles, including a Wild West Show and Venetian dancers. This colorful production has become a beloved tradition for Chicagoans.

The season continues with American Icons, February 19 – March 1, 2026, showcasing works by four iconic American choreographers: Robert Joffrey, Gerald Arpino, Martha Graham, and Glen Tetley. The program includes Arpino’s Kettentanz, Graham’s Secular Games, Joffrey’s Remembrances, and Tetley’s Voluntaries. These works, which span different decades and dance styles, highlight the innovative spirit that shaped American ballet.

The season concludes with the Chicago premiere of Eugene Onegin, a collaboration between the Joffrey Ballet and San Francisco Ballet. Premiering June 4-14, 2026, this full-length ballet by Yuri Possokhov explores the emotional complexity of love and loss. Set in 19th-century Russia, the story follows Eugene Onegin as he grapples with the consequences of his actions and missed opportunities, set to a lush score by Ilya Demutsky.

Greg Cameron, President and CEO, highlighted the significance of the company’s ongoing transformation: “The Joffrey’s 70th anniversary honors our rich history while looking boldly to the future, as we continue to innovate and redefine what ballet can be.”

Other notable events include The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S., an exhibition at Wrightwood 659 running from October 3, 2025, to January 31, 2026. This large-scale retrospective celebrates the Joffrey Ballet’s contributions to American ballet, drawing from the company’s archives and offering an in-depth look at its pioneering role in the art form. In addition, ART on THE MART will celebrate The Nutcracker’s 10th anniversary with projections on the MART building’s facade from November 2 to December 28, 2025.

Tickets for the 2025-2026 season will be available this summer, with three-program subscriptions starting at $135. For more information, visit the Joffrey Ballet’s website joffrey.org. The Joffrey Ballet, Joffrey Tower, 10 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601), by telephone at 312.386.8905, by fax at 312.739.0119 or by email at [email protected]

The Joffrey Ballet’s 2025-2026 season is a testament to its legacy as one of the world’s premier dance companies, combining groundbreaking new works and iconic pieces that continue to shape the future of dance.