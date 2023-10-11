The Isley Brothers to bring star power to Chicago Urban League’s Golden Fellowship Dinner

Photo caption: The Isley Brothers

On Saturday, November 4, the Chicago Urban League will hold its 62nd Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, 301 E. North Water Street. Legendary musical group The Isley Brothers will serve as the headline performer for the fundraising gala. This year’s gala, themed “Accelerating Equity: All Hands on Deck,” will raise funds to support the organization’s mission of racial and economic equity.

The Golden Fellowship Dinner is one of the most well attended events of Chicago’s gala season. Last year, more than 1,800 of the city’s business leaders, philanthropists, community activists, and elected officials attended.

“Each year, we aim to bring Golden Fellowship Dinner guests a night to remember. This year, we are continuing to raise the bar with the Midwest’s own The Isley Brothers,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, Chicago Urban League President and CEO. “There aren’t many groups still moving a crowd more than six decades later like this group, and we can’t wait to dance, sing, and party the night away for an important purpose.”

Funds raised through the gala help support the organization’s service to more than 15,000 Chicago-area residents each year. Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League helps people find jobs and establish careers, become homeowners, enhance their educational experiences, strengthen their leadership skills, and grow their businesses.

This year’s top sponsor and gala chair is Ted Koenig, Chairman and CEO of Monroe Capital. “The Chicago Urban League has been serving Chicago communities and advocating for a more equitable city for more than 100 years. Their work makes our entire city better,” said Koenig. “I am delighted to lead the charge this year to support this venerable organization, and I encourage others to join me.”

Tickets for the full experience – reception, dinner and after party – are now on sale for $600 each. After Party-only tickets are available this year for $150 each. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For tickets and sponsorships, visit www.chiul.org/gfd62.

“In addition to raising critical funds for our programs through GFD, we also honor leaders doing the work for our communities all over but especially right here in Chicago,” said Freeman-Wilson. “Their relentless commitment to equity for all is why we’ve chosen our amazing honorees this year – all hailing from this amazing city.”

This year’s honorees include Marc Morial, the dynamic duo of Don and Liz Thompson, founders of Cleveland Avenue, LLC and the Cleveland Avenue Foundation for Education (The CAFÉ), and Dr. Aleta Clark better known as “Englewood Barbie.” In recognition of his service at the helm of National Urban League, Morial will receive the League’s highest honor, the Bill Berry Award, named for the civil rights trailblazer who led the Chicago Urban League from 1956-1969. This award recognizes an individual who has left a mark on the nation through hard work, perseverance and creativity. The Thompsons will receive the Lester H. McKeever, Jr., Individual Service Award – named for long-time CPA, accounting firm principal and Chicago Urban League Life Director Lester H. McKeever, Jr. Both individually and together, the couple have achieved success in the business world as leaders while also giving back to the community that raised them. The same can be said for Clark, who will honored with the Humanitarian Award for her continued work, primarily with the unhoused community in Chicago affectionately referred to as “friends.”

In addition to Monroe Capital leading the effort to make the 62nd Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner a success, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is returning as a top sponsor, along with iHeartMedia Chicago, the leading media sponsor for the gala. V103 weekend host Jeanne Sparrow will co-host the evening’s dinner program along with ABC 7 Chicago weekend anchor Samantha Chatman.

The Chicago Urban League invites everyone to “get in League” with us to accelerate equity in our city. You can learn more about sponsorship packages online. All tickets can be purchased at www.ticketfalcon.com/e/gfd62/.