The Isley Brothers & more perform at “Sundress and Sandals” concert on July 23

On Friday, July 23, multi-Grammy Award-winning and world-renowned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Isley Brothers will be live in concert at Cross Pointe Park, 2801 W. 167th St. in Hazel Crest in the Chicago suburbs. The event is presented by PR Pop-Ups, LLC and starts at 7:00 p.m.; doors open at 5:00 p.m. The Isley Brothers remain one of the most extraordinarily popular groups of all time with hits that span R&B, Soul, pop and rock, ranging from “Summer Breeze” to “Shout.” Performers joining The Isleys at the “Sundress and Sandals” concert are Kindred the Family Soul, Chantay Savage and Carl Thomas. Radio and TV personality Bionce Foxx will host.

This is a seated, ticketed event and concert goers are asked to bring their masks. Tickets range from $25-$210 per person and are available through www.prpopups.com or www.Ticketmaster.com. Group rates are available by emailing the organizer and PR Pop-Ups founder Percy Scott at pscott@prpopups.com.

The Isley Brothers are music legends that continue to win new audiences with their timeless sound found in hundreds of hits recorded in their 60-year career, including “It’s Your Thing,” “Love The One You’re With,” “Harvest For The World, “Between The Sheets,” “Footsteps In The Dark,” “That Lady,” “Contagious,” “Hello It’s Me,” “Summer Breeze” and “Shout.” Their music has been sampled by rappers, including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Ice Cube. As perfect in their performances today as when they started, Ronald Isley’s distinctive, smooth voice and Ernie Isley’s electrifying guitar riffs continue to captivate audiences.

Kindred the Family Soul is a famed Neo Soul duo with hits, including “Far Away” and “All My People.” Nominated for Soul Train Music Awards and BET Awards, the husband-wife team were introduced to the Hidden Beach record label by Jill Scott.

Chantay Savage is a Chicago born recording artist internationally known for R&B, pop, dance and house music. Her hits include “I Will Survive” (Gloria Gaynor remake), “Betcha’ll Never Find,” and she has collaborated with Common, Mary J. Blige and TLC.

Carl Thomas is an award-winning R&B singer who has won the NAACP Image Award and has been nominated for a Grammy and Billboard award. Hit singles for the Aurora, Illinois, native include “Emotional,” “I Wish” and “Don’t Kiss Me,” featuring Snoop Dogg. At the start of his recording career, he was signed by Sean “Puffy” Combs to Bad Boy Entertainment.

PR Pop-Ups, LLC is committed to offering unforgettable events in the south suburbs of Chicago. In addition to live concerts, both seated and drive-in, they also present movie experiences. PR Pop-Ups, LLC was founded by Percy Scott, President and Founder of Global 360 Marketing and his business partner Rita Lee of NuFace Entertainment. For more information go to www.prpopups.com.