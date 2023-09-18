The international film “Yellow” shows a life decision for Afghan woman

Director Elham Ehsas’s OSCAR® and BAFTA qualifying short “Yellow” shares a story of a young Afghan woman forced to wear the blue full body veil in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

This film is set to captivate audiences in 500 theatres across the United States, Europe, and around the world from September to October, courtesy of its selection by the prestigious Manhattan Film Festival.

This BAFTA and OSCAR® qualifying short film is inspired by the dire circumstances faced by Afghan women amid the Taliban’s oppressive regime, “Yellow” is a poignant call to action and an earnest plea to the world not to forget the plight of Afghan women.

The impressive cast includes Afsaneh Dehrouyeh (Tyrant) and Elham Ehsas (Brad Pitt’s War Machine, Netflix’s Young Wallander, Apple TV’s Shantaram). This film stands as a beacon of hope and resilience and has already qualified for consideration at the 2024 BAFTA and OSCAR® awards and from September 28th this award-winning film can be seen worldwide at the Manhattan Film Festival.

This live action short film follows Laili, as she walks into a Chadari store in Kabul to buy her first full body veil from a Talib shopkeeper and face a new future.

It’s such a heartfelt short, as Laili is certain that she needs to make the purchase but unsure of just what will be a great fit.

She’s nervous, and the male shopkeeper, as well. He’s committed to helping her but is limited in just how much help he can offer. He is not allowed to touch her. And they are alone in the shop, as he glances at her twirling around while trying on one of her possible selections—they covers up so much of her face that she can barely see.

The twist and treat comes in the end when Laili discusses the color yellow.

Editor’s Note: The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, 20 years after their ouster by U.S. troops. Under their harsh rule, they have cracked down on women’s rights and neglected basic services.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Elham Ehsas is a multifaceted actor, writer, and director, who fled the Taliban regime at the age of 10, finding refuge in the United Kingdom.

Ehsas is passionate about crafting films rooted in the stories of his homeland. His debut short film, OUR KIND OF LOVE, was long-listed for a BAFTA award in 2019. His other short film YOUR HAND FOUND MINE, created in collaboration with BFI and BAFTA, premiered at the House of Lords and won Best Drama at the Berlin Flash Festival.

He is currently writing with acclaimed writer John Collee (Happy Feet, Master and Commander), adapting his short film “Our Kind of Love.” He has been commissioned by Bad Wolf Productions (“Doctor Who”) to write and devise for a new TV series.

Elham is also part of BAFTA Connect, a prestigious three-year scheme by BAFTA to support future creative leaders. As an actor, he will next be seen on Apple TV’s Shantaram, as well as the second season of Little America, also on Apple TV.

“Yellow” was produced by British/Iraqi Dina Mousawi, Catherine Tschaepe and Azeem Bhati, a British/Pakistani writer, director and playwright. The stunning cinematography was created by Yiannis Manolopoulos.

Take a look at the trailer: https://vimeo.com/786564359?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=49991190.